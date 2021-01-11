Disney’s Magical Express Service Ending at Walt Disney World in 2022

Disney has announced some changes this morning coming to the Walt Disney World Resort including the removal of Disney’s Magical Express service starting in 2022.

Due to the increase in ride-share options along with the construction of a high-speed rail station coming soon to the Walt Disney World Resort, Disney’s Magical Express will no longer be offered as a service starting January 1, 2022.

Disney’s Magical Express started in 2005, offering Guests staying at Walt Disney World Resort Hotels complimentary transportation to their resort from Orlando International Airport. The service is operated by Mears Transportation.

You can learn more about Disney’s Magical Express service here