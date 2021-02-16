Disney Cruise Line Ground Transportation to Continue to and From Port Canaveral

Disney has sent an update regarding transportation options for Disney Cruise Line Guests. Ground transportation to/from Port Canaveral will continue, but those that have pre and/or post-night stays at Walt Disney World Resort hotels will have to book private transportation based on the previous announcements of Disney’s Magical Express no longer being available to those traveling to and from Orlando International Airport to the resort.

What’s Happening:

Disney has announced that ground transfers will continue and can be purchased through Disney Cruise Line between Orlando International Airport and Port Canaveral or between Walt Disney World Resort hotels and Port Canaveral.

For those with pre and/or post-nights at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel added to their trip, private transfers will be the only option available to purchase through Disney Cruise Line moving forward with the discontinuation of Disney’s Magical Express starting in January 2022 for those traveling from Orlando International Airport.

Alternate transportation options between Walt Disney World Resort and the Orlando International Airport can be found at: https://orlandoairports.net/parking-transportation/