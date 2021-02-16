Disney+ Deets Takes a Closer Look at Marvel’s “Black Panther”

This week’s new episode of Disney+ Deets takes us to Wakanda for a closer look at Marvel’s 2018 blockbuster, Black Panther.

Before they break down the film, Kenneth and Marcellus pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away

They then share some history on the character, noting that the first Marvel Comics appearance of the Black Panther came in “ Fantastic Four

While they provide a great deal of information on the making of the film, some of the highlights included: In order to fill the ranks of the Dora Milaje, the filmmakers enlisted stuntpeople, track and field athletes, MMA fighters and dancers. The Warrior Falls set was built out of 25,000 cubic feet of foam that was painted to look like rock and the team created a functioning waterfall with six pumps feeding 125,000 gallons of water into the pool below. Beneath the glass floor in Wakanda’s throne room, you can see script written in fifth century Nigerian language on the metal columns below.

For more fun facts about the film, be sure to watch this week’s episode of Disney+ Deets below.

You can watch Black Panther on Disney+ now.