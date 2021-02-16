Disney+ Deets Takes a Closer Look at Marvel’s “Black Panther”

This week’s new episode of Disney+ Deets takes us to Wakanda for a closer look at Marvel’s 2018 blockbuster, Black Panther.
- Before they break down the film, Kenneth and Marcellus pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away last year.
- They then share some history on the character, noting that the first Marvel Comics appearance of the Black Panther came in “Fantastic Four #52” in 1966.
- While they provide a great deal of information on the making of the film, some of the highlights included:
- In order to fill the ranks of the Dora Milaje, the filmmakers enlisted stuntpeople, track and field athletes, MMA fighters and dancers.
- The Warrior Falls set was built out of 25,000 cubic feet of foam that was painted to look like rock and the team created a functioning waterfall with six pumps feeding 125,000 gallons of water into the pool below.
- Beneath the glass floor in Wakanda’s throne room, you can see script written in fifth century Nigerian language on the metal columns below.
- For more fun facts about the film, be sure to watch this week’s episode of Disney+ Deets below.
- You can watch Black Panther on Disney+ now.