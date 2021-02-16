New “Marvel’s Avengers” War Table Deep Dive Gives a Closer Look at “Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect”

The latest Marvel’s Avengers War Table Deep Dive is here and it gives us a closer look at “Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect.”

The War Table Deep Dive provides a brief explanation of the story for this new operation as well as a look at Clint Barton in action.

This Deep Dive was captured on PlayStation 5 and it informs us that Marvel’s Avengers will launch on nextgen consoles on March 18.

will launch on nextgen consoles on March 18. The game’s new operation will bring players into a future where all hope is lost. Earth has been attacked by the Kree and has become an uninhabitable wasteland. The only survivor is the Hulk, who is now known as Maestro.

We then get a full trailer for the Operation, which shows more detail on the story, including both present day and future Clint Barton.

The Deep Dive informs us that this Operation was inspired by several different Marvel Comics, including:

You can watch the full War Table Deep Dive for “Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect” below:

More on Marvel’s Avengers: