Disney Has Released the Trailer for the Live-Action Movie “Cruella”

This morning, we got our first glimpse at Disney’s live-action movie Cruella, starring Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil.

Disney has released the first trailer for Cruella which tells the prequel story of the 101 Dalmatians villain, Cruella de Vil which came out in 1961 based on the 1956 book by Dodie Smith, The Hundred and One Dalmatians.

Cruella dives into the rebellious early days of one of the most notorious—and notoriously fashionable— villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Set against the backdrop of 1970s punk-rock London, and director Craig Gillespie delivers a unique take on this one-of-a-kind villain.

dives into the rebellious early days of one of the most notorious—and notoriously fashionable— villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Set against the backdrop of 1970s punk-rock London, and director Craig Gillespie delivers a unique take on this one-of-a-kind villain. Aside from Emma Stone as Cruella, the film also stars Emma Thompson (Baroness), Paul Walter Hauser (Horace), and Joel Fry (Jasper).

Disney had released the poster for the live-action movie yesterday as a tease for the trailer reveal that happened today, Wednesday, February 17. They released a second poster seen above after the trailer debut.

Disney Press will release a prequel novel for the upcoming film with Hello, Cruel Heart

The book is written by Maureen Johnson and takes place in London in 1967, following Cruella De Vil as a teenager striving to break into the world of fashion.

In Disney’s animated movie 101 Dalmations, Cruella is voiced by Betty Lou Gerson and animated by Marc Davis.

Cruella is currently set to release in theaters on May 28, 2021.