“Cruella” Prequel Novel “Hello, Cruel Heart” Coming Soon from Disney Press

Disney Press will release a prequel novel for the upcoming film Cruella with Hello, Cruel Heart on April 6th, 2021.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s live-action film Cruella starring Emma Stone is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 28th, 2021.
- In advance of the film’s release, fans can pick up a new prequel novel called Hello, Cruel Heart, published by Disney Press on April 6th, 2021.
- The book is written by Maureen Johnson and takes place in London in 1967, following Cruella De Vil as a teenager striving to break into the world of fashion.
- Maureen Johnson is a New York Times Bestselling Author for her series Truly Devious.
- The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of the book with an interview with the author, who reveals that Cruella’s birth name was Estella.
- In the prequel novel, fans will follow Cruella through her emergence on the trendy London scene, her first love, and social experiences that put her on a path to becoming Cruella.
- Serena Valentino recently released a Cruella origin story that’s not connected to the upcoming film called Evil Thing as part of her Disney Villains series.