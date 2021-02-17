Disneyland Paris Will Open World of Disney for One Last Weekend on February 20 and 21

Disneyland Paris has sent a reminder to Guests that this is the last weekend World of Disney will be open at Disney Village.
What’s Happening:
- For the past few weekends, Disneyland Paris had reopened World of Disney over at the Disney Village, allowing Guests to come shop during the resort’s closure.
- World of Disney will be open Saturday, February 20, and Sunday, February 21 from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
- Store capacity is limited and all Guests ages 6 and up are required to wear a mask.
- The resort will continue to offer 1-hour free parking at the Indigo car park (Disney Village) to Guests with any purchase made at World of Disney. You can receive the 1-hour free parking voucher while paying at the register.
- It was announced in late January that World of Disney would be reopening for a limited time over at Disneyland Paris for dates in January and February while the resort remained closed due to government health restrictions.
- Earlier this year, Disneyland Paris announced a reopening delay to April 2 due to conditions in Europe.