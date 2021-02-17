Florida Residents Can Only Order Walt Disney World Specialty Charitable License Plates Through Local County Tax Collector

While the official plans and events of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World are still up in the air thanks to the global pandemic, one thing that was previously announced has yet to see the light of day, and reportedly still needs YOUR help to get off the ground.
What’s Happening:
- Late last year, it was announced that as part of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, Florida Residents could get a specialty license plate that features a new design commemorating the anniversary, with proceeds from the plates going to Make-A-Wish.
- Originally announced by the Disney Parks Blog, The speciality license plate is sold for $25 plus applicable state administration fees through local County Tax Collector’s offices (totaling approximately $33.00) and license plate agencies (DMVs) across the State of Florida.
- What many Florida Residents don’t realize is that they must contact their local County Tax Collector’s Office to order the plate, it is not available online.
- Florida Residents who wish to acquire the charitable Walt Disney World anniversary license plate can use this link to find their local office address and phone number to arrange for their plate.
- According to one local office agent, as well as the official Osceola County Tax Collector website, there needs to be at least 3000 orders for the state to begin production on the license plates, which they haven’t received yet, likely because residents are unaware that you must call or visit a local county tax collector’s office to order them.
- If the plate fails to meet the minimum presale requirement within the allotted time frame (two years), those who ordered the plate will receive a refund, or can apply the cost to a different specialty plate.
- We’ve compiled a few links to counties local to Walt Disney World so residents can find and contact their local office: