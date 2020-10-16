Walt Disney World Announces 50th Anniversary License Plate for Florida Residents

Most people dislike talking about the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), but we have a feeling this time, the DMV will have you smiling. Florida residents will soon be able to purchase a new specialty license plate that features a Walt Disney World design commemorating the Resort’s 50th anniversary. But that’s not all, proceeds from license plates will go to Make-A-Wish!

What’s Happening:

The Disney Parks Blog

This marks the first time that an official state recognized plate will feature a walt Disney World design!

The design celebrating the Resort’s milestone will be revealed at a later date.

The speciality license plate will be sold for $25 plus applicable state administration fees through local County Tax Collector’s offices and license plate agencies (DMVs) across the State of Florida

Proceeds from sales of the license plates will go to Make-A-Wish

Florida-registered car owners can visit flhsmv.gov

At time of publication we could not locate the information on the DMV site, but anticipate it will be available soon.

Did You Know?: