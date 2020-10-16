Walt Disney World Announces 50th Anniversary License Plate for Florida Residents

Most people dislike talking about the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), but we have a feeling this time, the DMV will have you smiling. Florida residents will soon be able to purchase a new specialty license plate that features a Walt Disney World design commemorating the Resort’s 50th anniversary. But that’s not all, proceeds from license plates will go to Make-A-Wish!
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog has announced that soon Florida residents will have the opportunity to purchase a speciality license plate that honors the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort.
- This marks the first time that an official state recognized plate will feature a walt Disney World design!
- The design celebrating the Resort’s milestone will be revealed at a later date.
- The speciality license plate will be sold for $25 plus applicable state administration fees through local County Tax Collector’s offices and license plate agencies (DMVs) across the State of Florida
- Proceeds from sales of the license plates will go to Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida.
- Florida-registered car owners can visit flhsmv.gov to learn about purchasing a presale voucher now for specialty plates.
- At time of publication we could not locate the information on the DMV site, but anticipate it will be available soon.
Did You Know?:
- Disney has been working with Make-A-Wish since 1980, and has granted more than 140,000 Disney-inspired wishes.
- Every year, more than 8,000 of those magical, life-changing wishes happen at Walt Disney World Resort.