ESPN Deportes to Air New Special “Somos Afro-Latinos” February 18th

ESPN Deportes will present a one-hour special Somos Afro-Latinos tonight, (February 18th) featuring interviews with athletes who will provide unique and personal perspectives on racial injustice and social equity in the U.S. and Latin America

What’s Happening:

As part of ESPN’s ongoing campaign Black History Always Somos Afro-Latinos tonight, (February 18) at 7 pm.

tonight, (February 18) at 7 pm. The program will be available via streaming the ESPN App, and will rebroadcast on Thursday, February 25th at 10 pm. ESPN Deportes also shared a trailer for the special on Vimeo

Somos Afro-Latinos brings together a group of Afro-Latino athletes, from across sports and generations, for a conversation on the intersection of race and the Latino culture.

brings together a group of Afro-Latino athletes, from across sports and generations, for a conversation on the intersection of race and the Latino culture. The special is co-hosted by Eduardo Pérez and Alexis Nunes.

Somos Afro-Latinos also features interviews with prominent athletes, including: Jesús Aguilar (Venezuela) Joselyne Edwards (Panama) Orlando “El Duke” Hernández (Cuba) Manny Mota (Dominican Republic) Luisitio Pie (Haitian-Dominican) María Fernanda Reyes Déborah Rodríguez (Uruguay)

also features interviews with prominent athletes, including: Additionally, the program includes a music collaboration with Goyo, lead singer of Latin Grammy-winning Afro-Colombian Hip Hop group ChocQuibTown.

What They’re Saying: