ESPN Deportes will present a one-hour special Somos Afro-Latinos tonight, (February 18th) featuring interviews with athletes who will provide unique and personal perspectives on racial injustice and social equity in the U.S. and Latin America
What’s Happening:
- As part of ESPN’s ongoing campaign Black History Always, ESPN Deportes has announced the debut of a new one-hour special Somos Afro-Latinos tonight, (February 18) at 7 pm.
- The program will be available via streaming the ESPN App, and will rebroadcast on Thursday, February 25th at 10 pm. ESPN Deportes also shared a trailer for the special on Vimeo.
- Somos Afro-Latinos brings together a group of Afro-Latino athletes, from across sports and generations, for a conversation on the intersection of race and the Latino culture.
- The special is co-hosted by Eduardo Pérez and Alexis Nunes.
- Somos Afro-Latinos also features interviews with prominent athletes, including:
- Jesús Aguilar (Venezuela)
- Joselyne Edwards (Panama)
- Orlando “El Duke” Hernández (Cuba)
- Manny Mota (Dominican Republic)
- Luisitio Pie (Haitian-Dominican)
- María Fernanda Reyes
- Déborah Rodríguez (Uruguay)
- Additionally, the program includes a music collaboration with Goyo, lead singer of Latin Grammy-winning Afro-Colombian Hip Hop group ChocQuibTown.
What They’re Saying:
- Freddy Rolon, Vice President of Programming & Acquisitions, ESPN: “In the world of sports where Afro-Latinos frequently take center stage, we don’t often take the time to talk through their experiences through the lens of race. This special is just the beginning of that conversation. Thank you to all the panelists for sharing their voice and experiences with us.”