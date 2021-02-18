Marvel Comics Share Trailer for “The Trials of Ultraman” Series Coming March 17th

Marvel has shared the comic trailer featuring exclusive artwork for their upcoming series The Trials of Ultraman. The thrilling continuation of the Ultraman story launches on March 17th.

What’s Happening:

The Kaiju have escaped their vault. Only one hero dares to stand between humanity and these unstoppable monsters. Now begin The Trials of Ultraman !

! In December, Marvel announced a new Ultraman series The Trials of Ultraman .

. The comic story will see the return of writers Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom and artist Francesco Manna as they dive even deeper into the fascinating Ultraman mythos.

The story jumps right back into the action picking up directly after Ultraman’s explosive battle with Bemular. Ultraman may have saved the world but now come the consequences.

The next installment will have Earth’s greatest defender contending with a suspicious populace, hidden enemies, and the mysterious return of a long-thought-lost comrade!

The Rise is over and now Ultraman must face his greatest challenges yet. Trials of Ultraman #1 hits stands on March 17th!

What They’re Saying:

Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom: “In The Rise of Ultraman, we had to create a whole new universe (built on the powerful concepts and characters of the original television shows). Then, in the final issue of Rise, we turned that world upside-down. Now, in The Trials of Ultraman, we get to really explore this new universe – the consequences of decisions made in Rise, and the possibilities (as well as tensions) of a newly-fantastical global community. The introduction is over… now, we’ll be diving into the real meat of our Ultraman saga. And the stakes and scale will only continue to grow.”

The Trials of Ultraman #1 (OF 5)

Written by Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom

Art by Francesco Manna, Eduardo Ferigato And Gurihiru

Colors by Espen Grundetjern

Cover by Arthur Adams

