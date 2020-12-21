“The Trials of Ultraman” Brings the Pop Culture Icon Back to Marvel Comics This March

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics collaborated with Tsuburaya Productions to bring readers THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN, a thrilling comic series that introduced the pop culture icon to new fans and delighted longtime Ultraman enthusiasts. Following this soaring debut, the Ultraman saga will continue this March in THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN.

The all-star team behind THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN, writers Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom and artist Francesco Manna, return to continue to explore the fascinating Ultraman mythos.

The new installment will pick up after the epic conclusion of THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN. Ultraman narrowly averted a catastrophe decades in the making.

The world was saved – but, also, forever changed. Now…come the consequences. Much of the populace regard their defenders with suspicion.

Enemies hide in plain sight, and even those closest to Shin Hayata don’t necessarily trust the Giant of Light. But at last, a long-thought-lost comrade has mysteriously returned!

The RISE is over. The training wheels are off, and the stakes have never been higher. THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN begin here!

Don’t miss latest adventures of one of humanity’s greatest heroes when THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #1 hits stands this March!

