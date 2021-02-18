Theater for Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular Becomes Relaxation Station

While you and your significant other may have celebrated Valentine’s Day a bit differently, Disney’s Hollywood Studios used the day to open a new, third, relaxation station in the theater for the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular.

What’s Happening:

On February 14th, Disney’s Hollywood Studios

While the show is still closed, this area will now provide guests a chance to safely distance themselves and remove their facial coverings for a bit of a break.

This is the third relaxation station in the park, joining one currently housed in the Star Wars Launch Bay, and another in a corner near the Black Spire Outpost in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

While guests use the relaxation station in the theater, they can see a bevy of equipment that has been staged on the massive stage for the show, including prop trucks and wardrobe pieces, though this is more likely for safe storage as opposed to anything planned for aesthetic delight.

The theater for the show holds 2,000 people, allowing the guests who choose to enjoy the relaxation station plenty of space to stretch out, and a cast member will escort you and your party to your area. Recently, patrons of the neighboring Backlot Express quick service restaurant have also been allowed a small portion of the theater to sit and enjoy their food as well.