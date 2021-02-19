Complete Marvel Super Villains Collection, More Figures Revealed During Hasbro Pulse Live Stream

by | Feb 19, 2021 9:30 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Hasbro Pulse held another Fan First Friday video today to share a first look at several new Marvel Legends figures and give a look at the complete Marvel Super Villains line which will be available for pre-order today.

  • Joining the previously announced figures of Arcade, A.I.M.’s Scientist Supreme and Dormammu in this collection, will be four more exciting new figures and one build-a-figure:

Doctor Doom

  • This new Doctor Doom figure is a brand new sculpt based on the character’s look from Marvel’s “Secret Wars (2015)” story arc.
  • The figure comes with a blaster and the spine and skull of Thanos, referencing an event that takes place in that comic series.

Lady Deathstrike

  • This all-new figure of the classic X-Men villain prominently features her signature oversized hands.

The Hood

  • The Hood comes to Marvel Legends for the first time with this brand new figure.
  • This figure comes with a removable hood as well was two pistols with magical effects.

Red Skull

  • While there have been plenty of Red Skull figures throughout the history of Marvel Legends, this is the first to really focus on the character’s classic comic look.
  • Dressed in his Hydra green, this figure comes with a Cosmic Cube, a Hydra rifle and an alternated head.

Xemnu Build-A-Figure

  • The build-a-figure for this line is another character coming to Marvel Legends for the first time.
  • The pieces for Xemnu will be found in the packaging with the other figures in this Marvel Super Villains wave.

  • In addition to this new wave, a brand new Quasar figure was also revealed as part of the upcoming cosmic wave which already includes the Silver Surfer and Nova.

  • We also got a look at two other figures that will be revealed later this year, the first of which is the Civil Warrior.

  • The second new figure will be an AI version of Tony Stark in the Iron Man mark IV armor.

  • Finally, some new information about the upcoming M.O.D.O.K. figure was revealed as well.
  • Specifically, the team at Hasbro wanted to make sure that you wouldn’t lose all of the accessories that come with M.O.D.O.K., so they looked to Mr. Potato Head for inspiration and used the figure itself as storage.

  • The hollow figure can be opened up to store all of your accessories.
  • Before wrapping up, the Hasbro Pulse team of course shared one last tease: a sword accessory for an upcoming figure:

  • You can watch the full Hasbro Pulse “Fan First Friday” live stream below:

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed