Complete “House of X” Wave of Marvel Legends Series Figures and More Revealed in Hasbro Pulse Live Stream

Hasbro Pulse held another Fan First Friday video today to share a first look at several new Marvel Legends figures and give a look at the complete House of X line which is now available for pre-order.

Marvel Legends Series Tri-Sentinel Build-A-Figure

The final reveal of the House of X wave, the Tri-Sentinel will be the Build-A-Figure of this new collection.

The complete House of X Marvel Legends collection will be available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse at 1 PM ET today.

Hasbro Pulse also shared some new details about some of the other figures in this House of X collection, including: An alternate look for Moira MacTaggert An alternate head for Charles Xavier with a telepathic power accessory Alternate hands for Magneto An alternate older head for Wolverine An optic blast accessory for Cyclops A Krakoan plant accessory for Marvel Girl Alternate cannon arms and a 90s-inspired alternate head for Omega Sentinel



Marvel Legends Series Deadpool Figure

Based on 20th Century Studios’ Deadpool film.

film. This new figure will be available for pre-order at 1 PM ET today exclusively on Amazon

Marvel Legends Series Silver Surfer Figure

Based on the character’s look in the popular “Thano Wins” Marvel Comics story arc.

Comes with Mjolnir and cosmic energy accessories.

This new figure will be available exclusively at Walgreens in spring 2021.

Marvel Legends Series Nova Figure

Based on the character’s classic comic book look.

This is the first figure for the character in over 10 years.

This new figure will be available exclusively at Walgreens in spring 2021.

Marvel Legends Series M.O.D.O.K. Figure

Part of the “Bring on the Bad Guys” collection.

M.O.D.O.K. comes in closed box packaging and comes with an alternate face and blast effect accessories.

At Hasbro PulseCon, Arcade and Dormammu were revealed as the first two figures in this collection.

Last month, the AIM Scientist Supreme was revealed as the third figure

This new figure will be available for pre-order at 1 PM ET today exclusively on Hasbro Pulse

To celebrate their last stream of 2020, the Marvel Legends team held a special figure draft, selecting their favorite new figures of 2020.

To close things out, each of the guys shared a tease for a future figure coming in 2021.

The first tease we got was for a new Cannonball figure which was jokingly confirmed to include legs.

The second tease we got was for a “completely new sculpt figure with a tail.” No images or further information was given at this time.

The final tease was for a brand new classic Ultron figure with a great old school look.