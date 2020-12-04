Complete “House of X” Wave of Marvel Legends Series Figures and More Revealed in Hasbro Pulse Live Stream

by | Dec 4, 2020 9:40 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Hasbro Pulse held another Fan First Friday video today to share a first look at several new Marvel Legends figures and give a look at the complete House of X line which is now available for pre-order.

Marvel Legends Series Tri-Sentinel Build-A-Figure

 

  • The final reveal of the House of X wave, the Tri-Sentinel will be the Build-A-Figure of this new collection.
  • The complete House of X Marvel Legends collection will be available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse at 1 PM ET today.

  • Hasbro Pulse also shared some new details about some of the other figures in this House of X collection, including:
    • An alternate look for Moira MacTaggert
    • An alternate head for Charles Xavier with a telepathic power accessory
    • Alternate hands for Magneto
    • An alternate older head for Wolverine
    • An optic blast accessory for Cyclops
    • A Krakoan plant accessory for Marvel Girl
    • Alternate cannon arms and a 90s-inspired alternate head for Omega Sentinel

Marvel Legends Series Deadpool Figure

  • Based on 20th Century Studios’ Deadpool film.
  • This new figure will be available for pre-order at 1 PM ET today exclusively on Amazon.

Marvel Legends Series Silver Surfer Figure

  • Based on the character’s look in the popular “Thano Wins” Marvel Comics story arc.
  • Comes with Mjolnir and cosmic energy accessories.
  • This new figure will be available exclusively at Walgreens in spring 2021.

Marvel Legends Series Nova Figure

  • Based on the character’s classic comic book look.
  • This is the first figure for the character in over 10 years.
  • This new figure will be available exclusively at Walgreens in spring 2021.

Marvel Legends Series M.O.D.O.K. Figure

  • Part of the “Bring on the Bad Guys” collection.
  • M.O.D.O.K. comes in closed box packaging and comes with an alternate face and blast effect accessories.
  • At Hasbro PulseCon, Arcade and Dormammu were revealed as the first two figures in this collection.
  • Last month, the AIM Scientist Supreme was revealed as the third figure in the collection.
  • This new figure will be available for pre-order at 1 PM ET today exclusively on Hasbro Pulse.

  • To celebrate their last stream of 2020, the Marvel Legends team held a special figure draft, selecting their favorite new figures of 2020.
  • To close things out, each of the guys shared a tease for a future figure coming in 2021.
  • The first tease we got was for a new Cannonball figure which was jokingly confirmed to include legs.

  • The second tease we got was for a “completely new sculpt figure with a tail.” No images or further information was given at this time.
  • The final tease was for a brand new classic Ultron figure with a great old school look.

  • You can watch the full Hasbro Pulse “Fan First Friday” live stream below:

 
 
