Complete “House of X” Wave of Marvel Legends Series Figures and More Revealed in Hasbro Pulse Live Stream

Hasbro Pulse held another Fan First Friday video today to share a first look at several new Marvel Legends figures and give a look at the complete House of X line which is now available for pre-order.
Marvel Legends Series Tri-Sentinel Build-A-Figure
- The final reveal of the House of X wave, the Tri-Sentinel will be the Build-A-Figure of this new collection.
- The complete House of X Marvel Legends collection will be available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse at 1 PM ET today.
- Hasbro Pulse also shared some new details about some of the other figures in this House of X collection, including:
- An alternate look for Moira MacTaggert
- An alternate head for Charles Xavier with a telepathic power accessory
- Alternate hands for Magneto
- An alternate older head for Wolverine
- An optic blast accessory for Cyclops
- A Krakoan plant accessory for Marvel Girl
- Alternate cannon arms and a 90s-inspired alternate head for Omega Sentinel
Marvel Legends Series Deadpool Figure
- Based on 20th Century Studios’ Deadpool film.
- This new figure will be available for pre-order at 1 PM ET today exclusively on Amazon.
Marvel Legends Series Silver Surfer Figure
- Based on the character’s look in the popular “Thano Wins” Marvel Comics story arc.
- Comes with Mjolnir and cosmic energy accessories.
- This new figure will be available exclusively at Walgreens in spring 2021.
Marvel Legends Series Nova Figure
- Based on the character’s classic comic book look.
- This is the first figure for the character in over 10 years.
- This new figure will be available exclusively at Walgreens in spring 2021.
Marvel Legends Series M.O.D.O.K. Figure
- Part of the “Bring on the Bad Guys” collection.
- M.O.D.O.K. comes in closed box packaging and comes with an alternate face and blast effect accessories.
- At Hasbro PulseCon, Arcade and Dormammu were revealed as the first two figures in this collection.
- Last month, the AIM Scientist Supreme was revealed as the third figure in the collection.
- This new figure will be available for pre-order at 1 PM ET today exclusively on Hasbro Pulse.
- To celebrate their last stream of 2020, the Marvel Legends team held a special figure draft, selecting their favorite new figures of 2020.
- To close things out, each of the guys shared a tease for a future figure coming in 2021.
- The first tease we got was for a new Cannonball figure which was jokingly confirmed to include legs.
- The second tease we got was for a “completely new sculpt figure with a tail.” No images or further information was given at this time.
- The final tease was for a brand new classic Ultron figure with a great old school look.
- You can watch the full Hasbro Pulse “Fan First Friday” live stream below: