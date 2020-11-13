“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and Other New Marvel Figures Available for Pre-Order at Hasbro Pulse

by | Nov 13, 2020 10:33 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Hasbro Pulse held another Fan First Friday video today to share a first look at several new Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse figures in the Marvel Legends Series as well as some other great new figures.

Marvel Legends Series Miles Morales Figure

Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Miles Morales Figure

Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Miles Morales Figure

Marvel Legends Series Gwen Stacy and Spider-Ham Figure

Marvel Legends Into the Spider-Verse Gwen Stacy and Spider-Ham

Marvel Legends Into the Spider-Verse Gwen Stacy and Spider-Ham

  • Part of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse collection.
  • Includes: figure, mini-figure, 3 accessories, and 1 Build-a-Figure part.
  • This new figure is available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $19.99 now.

Marvel Legends Series Prowler Figure

Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man: Into Spider-Verse Marvel's Prowler

Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man: Into Spider-Verse Marvel’s Prowler

Marvel Legends Series Peter B. Parker Figure

Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Peter B. Parker

Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Peter B. Parker

Marvel Legends Series The Hand Ninja Figure

Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man The Hand Ninja

Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man The Hand Ninja

  • Part of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse release wave.
  • Includes: figure, 5 accessories, and 3 Build-a-Figure parts.
  • This figure comes with the leg extensions for the Marvel Legends Series Stilt-Man figure. Collect as many Hand Ninja figures as you can to make your Stilt-Man as tall as you can.
  • This new figure is available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $19.99 now.

Marvel Legends Series Frog-Man Figure

Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man Marvel's Frog-Man

Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man Marvel’s Frog-Man

Marvel Legends Series Thanos Figure

Marvel Legends Series Thanos

Marvel Legends Series Thanos

Marvel Legends Series Cyclops (House of X) Figure

  • Part of the “House of X” collection announced at Hasbro PulseCon.
  • In addition to the Professor X, Magneto and Moira MacTaggert figures announced in September, Cyclops and the other figures below will complete the new collection.

Marvel Legends Series Wolverine (House of X) Figure

  • Part of the “House of X” collection announced at Hasbro PulseCon.

Marvel Legends Series Jean Grey (House of X) Figure

  • Part of the “House of X” collection announced at Hasbro PulseCon.

Marvel Legends Series Omega Sentinel (House of X) Figure

  • Part of the “House of X” collection announced at Hasbro PulseCon.
  • Be sure to check back for more information on when this new collection will be released and what Build-a-Figure will be featured as well.

Marvel Legends Series AIM Scientist Supreme Figure

  • Part of the “Bring on the Bad Guys” collection.
  • At Hasbro PulseCon, Arcade and Dormammu were revealed as the first two figures in this collection.
  • More of this collection will be announced soon.
  • And of course, no Marvel event would be complete without a tease for of what’s to come in the future. We got a look at that same art from the AIM Scientist Supreme only this time it appeared M.O.D.O.K. was present.
  • You can watch the full Hasbro Pulse “Fan First Friday” live stream below:

 
 
