“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and Other New Marvel Figures Available for Pre-Order at Hasbro Pulse

Hasbro Pulse held another Fan First Friday video today to share a first look at several new Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse figures in the Marvel Legends Series as well as some other great new figures.

Marvel Legends Series Miles Morales Figure

Part of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse collection.

Includes: figure, 3 accessories, and Build-a-Figure part.

This new figure is available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse

Marvel Legends Series Gwen Stacy and Spider-Ham Figure

Part of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse collection.

Includes: figure, mini-figure, 3 accessories, and 1 Build-a-Figure part.

This new figure is available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse

Marvel Legends Series Prowler Figure

Part of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse collection.

Includes: figure and 3 Build-a-Figure parts.

This new figure is available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse

Marvel Legends Series Peter B. Parker Figure

Part of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse collection.

Includes: figure, 6 accessories, and 1 Build-a-Figure part.

This new figure is available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse

Marvel Legends Series The Hand Ninja Figure

Part of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse release wave.

Includes: figure, 5 accessories, and 3 Build-a-Figure parts.

This figure comes with the leg extensions for the Marvel Legends Series Stilt-Man figure. Collect as many Hand Ninja figures as you can to make your Stilt-Man as tall as you can.

This new figure is available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse

Marvel Legends Series Frog-Man Figure

Part of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse release wave.

Includes: figure, 2 accessories and 2 Build-a-Figure parts.

This new figure is available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse

Marvel Legends Series Thanos Figure

Includes: figure and 3 accessories.

This new figure is available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse

Marvel Legends Series Cyclops (House of X) Figure

Part of the “House of X” collection announced at Hasbro PulseCon.

In addition to the Professor X, Magneto and Moira MacTaggert figures announced in September, Cyclops and the other figures below will complete the new collection.

Marvel Legends Series Wolverine (House of X) Figure

Part of the “House of X” collection announced at Hasbro PulseCon.

Marvel Legends Series Jean Grey (House of X) Figure

Part of the “House of X” collection announced at Hasbro PulseCon.

Marvel Legends Series Omega Sentinel (House of X) Figure

Part of the “House of X” collection announced at Hasbro PulseCon.

Be sure to check back for more information on when this new collection will be released and what Build-a-Figure will be featured as well.

Marvel Legends Series AIM Scientist Supreme Figure