Disney Celebrates Black History Month With Carmen Smith, Discusses Reimagining Attractions at the Parks

Disney Parks Blog has shared a profile on Carmen Smith, Executive Creative Development and Inclusion Strategies for Walt Disney Imagineering, for their third entry in their Black History Month Series.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks Blog has shared a profile on Carmen Smith, Executive Creative Development and Inclusion Strategies for Walt Disney Imagineering. She is the third profile in a series Disney has been doing celebrating Black History Month.

She has been credited as a producer, writer, leader of creative development, and more from her work at Disney and ABC

In her current role, Smith helps ensure that attractions and experiences continue to stay relevant to Guests visiting the parks making sure they reflect the world we live in.

She is currently tasked, along with the support of cultural advisors from around the world, to help in the development of two Disney attractions coming soon — the reimagining of Splash Mountain The Princess and the Frog , and the changes coming to Jungle Cruise

, and the changes coming to Make sure to check out the video above to hear Carmen Smith talk about her role and what inspires her, including being able to meet one of her heroes, Clarence Jones, who co-wrote Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.