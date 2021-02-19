“Live with Kelly and Ryan” Guest List: Jane Krakowski, Kelly Marie Tran to Appear Week of February 22nd

Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of February 22nd. This week the duo is taking viewers across America for “Live’s Virtual Road Trip.” Among those joining for a virtual or on location appearance are chefs, musicians and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and musicians who will be helping to celebrate “ Live ’s Virtual Road Trip

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings

Live with Kelly and Ryan guests for the Week of February 22-26:

Monday, February 22 Jane Krakowski ( Name That Tune ) Chesca live on location from Miami Chef Michelle Bernstein

Tuesday, February 23 Evan Ross ( The United States vs. Billie Holiday Shawn Colvin performing “Get Out of This House.” Aaron Franklin (Franklin Barbecue)

Wednesday, February 24 Kelly Marie Tran ( Raya and the Last Dragon Danny Lugo live from Puerto Rico

Thursday, February 25 Michael Chiklis ( Coyote )

Friday, February 26 Constance Zimmer ( Good Trouble



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.