Explore America from Home with “Live’s Virtual Road Trip” on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” February 22-26

Americans are longing to get out of the house and travel, and while that’s not possible for most, ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan is bringing warmth and sunshine to their viewers. Starting on February 22nd, the show will explore a U.S. city or territory as part of “Live’s Virtual Road Trip.”

What’s Happening:

” franchise has taken viewers around the globe, with exciting remote broadcasts from the tropical destinations to the snowy mountains, pristine beaches and more. However, since travel isn’t an option at the moment for most Americans, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest found a way to bring a change of scenery – and a bit of winter sunshine – to the at-home audience with “ Live ’s Virtual Road Trip.”

’s Virtual Road Trip.” Each day from February 22-26, Live will feature a “virtual remote” from a different city known for warm breezes and sunny skies.

will feature a “virtual remote” from a different city known for warm breezes and sunny skies. Ripa and Seacrest will highlight the best that each location has to offer, including music, food, stunning locales and even some local “Good News” stories.

Live’s Virtual Road Trip

Monday, February 22nd – Miami, Florida Bringing the heat will be a special performance of the song “El Cambio” by Chesca, live on location from “The Magic City”

Tuesday, February 23rd – Austin, Texas Keeping with Austin’s reputation as the “Live Music Capital of the World,” singer/songwriter and longtime Austin resident Shawn Colvin will perform her hit tune “Get Out of This House”

Wednesday, February 24th – Puerto Rico Live is bringing audiences a touch of the Caribbean with a stop in the beautiful capital city of San Juan.

Thursday, February 25th – Phoenix, Arizona Live will round out the road trip by heading west to the Valley of the Sun

Friday, February 26th – Palm Springs , California Finally, ending the week in style, is a visit to Southern California’s desert oasis



Live with Kelly and Ryan is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.