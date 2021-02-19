Marvel’s Stormbreakers Unleash Their Talents On “Black Panther #25” Variant Covers

Marvel’s Stormbreakers will unleash their extraordinary talents on the final issue of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ groundbreaking run, with Fine Arts variant covers by Marvel’s exclusive group of elite artists.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel’s Stormbreakers program spotlights the best up-and-coming artists in the comic book industry. Each class has become some of the industry’s most recognized illustrators for their style, creativity, and groundbreaking portfolio work.
- Since being announced last year, the inaugural class of Marvel’s Stormbreakers have showcased their incredible artistic visions not only in the pages of Marvel’s hottest titles but also on stunning cover artwork. Revealed earlier today in a special message to ComicsPro, the association for direct-market comic book retailers, a new collection of variant covers by these elite artists will debut in April. Proudly unveiled by Editor in Chief CB Cebulski, this series of covers will grace Black Panther #25, the final issue of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ revolutionary run on the title.
- Paying homage to famous art movements in history, these Fine Arts Variant Covers bring the world of Black Panther to life in unique depictions that highlight exactly why these eight artists represent the next generation of comic book excellence! With each artist inspired by a different style, the results are unlike any variant cover collection Marvel Comics has ever put out.
- Natacha Bustos: Art Brut-African
- Juann Cabal: Flemish Renaissance
- Carmen Carnero: Art Nouveau
- Joshua Cassara: Byzantine
- Iban Coello: Art Deco
- Patrick Gleason: Minimalism
- Peach Momoko: Nihonga
- R.B. Silva: Pop Art
- The variant covers can all be seen below, and are labeled by which of Marvel’s Stormbreakers produced the stunning artwork for each cover.
- The Black Panther #25 Fine Arts variant cover program is just the latest way Marvel Comics is spotlighting this outstanding group of talent. Their drive to consistently push the boundaries of comic book art is on full display in these incredible pieces of artwork. Be sure to collect all eight when Black Panther #25 hits stands on April 28th.