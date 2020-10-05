Marvel Unveils “Marvel’s Stormbreakers” Artist Program, Announces Inaugural Class

Marvel Comics has announced the debut of MARVEL’S STORMBREAKERS, its latest preeminent talent distinction program to spotlight the next generation of elite artists in the industry.

Launching today, the inaugural class selected for their groundbreaking portfolio work and achievements includes: Josh Cassara Patrick Gleason Peach Momoko Natacha Bustos Iban Coello Carmen Carnero Juann Cabal R.B. Silva

As revealed by Marvel’s Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and EVP, Creative Director Joe Quesada, the 2020 Class of MARVEL’S STORMBREAKERS feature talent from around the world, pushing artistic limits in every story they tell.

As a group, they are already responsible for leading some of Marvel’s most popular titles, including Spider-Man, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Venom and many more, shaping Marvel’s vast tapestry of storytelling.

Over the next two years, fans will see the prominence of these eight artists grow even higher in the world of Marvel Comics as they unleash their abilities and creative visions within the pages of Marvel’s biggest titles and storylines, along with exclusive new opportunities across Marvel’s publishing line.

In Marvel’s history, the mythical Stormbreaker is an iconic symbol that debuted during one of many trailblazing eras of the Marvel Universe – bringing change within the pages of Thor, for legendary creators like Walter Simonson, and for Marvel fans everywhere.

During this era, Marvel grew to embrace bold new initiatives, deeper character-driven stories, and unique new art styles.

Comics began to unlock the potential of artists like never before through new prestige formats, new printing technology, and new ways for artists to tell – and share – their stories.

And that electric drive forward continues with MARVEL’S STORMBREAKERS.

MARVEL’S STORMBREAKERS is the next evolution of Marvel’s Young Guns program.

Over the past 15 years, Marvel selected and recognized 36 up-and-coming artists who went on to draw some of Marvel’s greatest events, iconic series, and beyond, solidifying their place as luminaries in the industry including Steve McNiven, Jim Cheung, Sara Pichelli, Ryan Stegman, and more.

MARVEL’S STORMBREAKERS continues the tradition Marvel’s Young Guns set forth and recognizes its alumni today as honorary Stormbreakers in addition to their work as Young Guns.

What they’re saying: