Star Wars Trading Post Opens To All at Downtown Disney District

The Star Wars Trading Post is now officially open to all guests at the Downtown Disney District in the Disneyland Resort. The store, located in the site of the former Rainforest Cafe, is home to Star Wars merchandise that can (usually) only be found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge inside Disneyland Park.

We were inside the store earlier today as part of our live Park Walk and Talk, touring the goods and merchandise. You can watch that below, as well as the rest of our adventures through Downtown Disney and the select portions of Disney California Adventure that are open for shopping and dining.

Crowds showed up this morning, quickly forming a queue that wrapped around the perimeter of the building head back towards the security gates that lead toward the (still closed) Mickey and Friends parking structure.

Just after 11:00 AM we realized that a virtual queue had been implemented for the Star Wars Trading Post, though we didn’t obtain specifics about how long the queue would last. NOTE: You must be near the Star Wars Trading Post to be able to join the virtual queue.

The shopping experience did hold previews for Legacy Passholders earlier in the week, but today marks the official opening, where any guests to Downtown Disney can enter the store.