Photos – New Star Wars Trading Post Opens at Downtown Disney for Legacy Passholder Preview

The new Star Wars Trading Post opened today as a preview for Legacy Passholders at Disneyland Resort. The new store took over the former Rainforest Cafe location in Downtown Disney and welcomes guest to their very own Star Wars adventure.

The new Star Wars Trading Post features some incredible theming as well as all the Star Wars merchandise you could want, ranging from the original films to The Mandalorian to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

As far as merchandise goes, some of the highlights include the Paddy Frog Sipper Batuuan Spira

Both of these items have been available at Walt Disney World

Star Wars fans can even find Lightsabers like they would normally be able to inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

In addition to the general Star Wars theming throughout the store, some more specific details can also be found, including a Mandalorian jetpack, Grogu’s pram pod and a porg nest made of loose wires.

The new Star Wars Trading Post at Downtown Disney in the Disneyland Resort will open to the public on Friday, February 19.

If you’re a Legacy Passholder, you’ll have an opportunity to make a reservation for a special preview event of the Star Wars Trading Post from Feb. 16 – Feb. 18.

Additionally, for a limited time, Legacy Passholders can save 30% on select merchandise at select Downtown Disney District and Buena Vista Street locations.

If you want to take more of a look around the new Star Wars Trading Post, check out the two videos below:

https://twitter.com/laughing_place/status/1361745715773333505?s=20