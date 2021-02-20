Who is Major Goodner in Marvel’s WandaVision?

Marvel’s WandaVision has been loaded with all kinds of surprises and nods to both Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For weeks, we’ve been waiting to meet an “aerospace engineer” mentioned by Monica Rambeau and this week, we finally did. Or did we?

WandaVision spoilers ahead!

In this week’s episode, “Breaking the Fourth Wall…,” Monica and Woo meet what we can assume is her aerospace engineer friend. Many Marvel fans had very big ideas for who this character might be, including Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four and Blue Marvel, amongst others. Instead, we’re introduced to Major Goodner, a character with no Marvel Comics history and no prior appearance in the MCU.

Or at least, that’s the case on the surface. There just might be a bit more to this character however. So who exactly is Major Goodner? I have a theory.

Major Goodner might just be a Skrull. The shapeshifting alien race first showed up in the MCU in Captain Marvel, the same movie where we first met Monica. We also saw that they have further infiltrated Earth in the post-credit scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home and we know they will be returning in the upcoming Secret Invasion Disney+ series.

To be a bit more specific, it seems possible that Goodner is the young Skrull Monica befriended at the end of Captain Marvel. The daughter of Talos and Soren would likely still be on Earth, given that her parents are doing the same, and of course she would know a thing or two about space travel. That would explain Monica’s relationship with this “aerospace engineer.”

But it’s not just the fact that this character would make sense in this situation. There’s also a moment Goodner and Monica share that points to her being a Skrull. When Monica thanks Goodner for her loyalty to her mother. Goodner responds with, “She’s not the only one we’re loyal to.” Monica reacts with a look on her face that mirrors the one she had when Woo brought up Captain Marvel a few weeks ago. It would make sense that Goodner and the other Skrulls would remain loyal to Carol Danvers after she helped save them from the Kree all those years ago.

There’s also the fact that, last week, Monica mentioned that she was going to meet her “guy.” This could point to the idea that she didn’t know exactly what appearance her Skrull friend would show up with.

So what does this mean? We already knew Talos and Soren have been working on Earth with (or maybe for) Nick Fury. This would mean there are more Skrulls on Earth than we were previously aware of. In fact, it seems likely this entire group of soldiers would be Skrulls, meaning they’ve infiltrated the military and setting the stage for Secret Invasion.

To take things a step further, this particular Skrull could just play an even bigger role in Secret Invasion. We have never heard a name for this character, aside from her human disguise name of course. So perhaps her real identity does have a big tie to the comics. While this doesn’t seem all that likely, given her nature and attitude towards humans, she could possibly be Queen Veranke. This would mean that she is not only going to play a role in the Secret Invasion, but that she is going to lead it.

Again, it doesn’t seem all that likely that this particular Skrull would be the one to plot the conquering of Earth, but nothing seems off the table with this series.

What do you think? Is Major Goodner a Skrull? Is there more to this character or is she really just an Air Force Major?