Who is Major Goodner in Marvel’s WandaVision?

by | Feb 20, 2021 4:10 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Marvel’s WandaVision has been loaded with all kinds of surprises and nods to both Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For weeks, we’ve been waiting to meet an “aerospace engineer” mentioned by Monica Rambeau and this week, we finally did. Or did we?

WandaVision spoilers ahead!

In this week’s episode, “Breaking the Fourth Wall…,” Monica and Woo meet what we can assume is her aerospace engineer friend. Many Marvel fans had very big ideas for who this character might be, including Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four and Blue Marvel, amongst others. Instead, we’re introduced to Major Goodner, a character with no Marvel Comics history and no prior appearance in the MCU.

Or at least, that’s the case on the surface. There just might be a bit more to this character however. So who exactly is Major Goodner? I have a theory.

Major Goodner might just be a Skrull. The shapeshifting alien race first showed up in the MCU in Captain Marvel, the same movie where we first met Monica. We also saw that they have further infiltrated Earth in the post-credit scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home and we know they will be returning in the upcoming Secret Invasion Disney+ series.

To be a bit more specific, it seems possible that Goodner is the young Skrull Monica befriended at the end of Captain Marvel. The daughter of Talos and Soren would likely still be on Earth, given that her parents are doing the same, and of course she would know a thing or two about space travel. That would explain Monica’s relationship with this “aerospace engineer.”

But it’s not just the fact that this character would make sense in this situation. There’s also a moment Goodner and Monica share that points to her being a Skrull. When Monica thanks Goodner for her loyalty to her mother. Goodner responds with, “She’s not the only one we’re loyal to.” Monica reacts with a look on her face that mirrors the one she had when Woo brought up Captain Marvel a few weeks ago. It would make sense that Goodner and the other Skrulls would remain loyal to Carol Danvers after she helped save them from the Kree all those years ago.

There’s also the fact that, last week, Monica mentioned that she was going to meet her “guy.” This could point to the idea that she didn’t know exactly what appearance her Skrull friend would show up with.

So what does this mean? We already knew Talos and Soren have been working on Earth with (or maybe for) Nick Fury. This would mean there are more Skrulls on Earth than we were previously aware of. In fact, it seems likely this entire group of soldiers would be Skrulls, meaning they’ve infiltrated the military and setting the stage for Secret Invasion.

To take things a step further, this particular Skrull could just play an even bigger role in Secret Invasion. We have never heard a name for this character, aside from her human disguise name of course. So perhaps her real identity does have a big tie to the comics. While this doesn’t seem all that likely, given her nature and attitude towards humans, she could possibly be Queen Veranke. This would mean that she is not only going to play a role in the Secret Invasion, but that she is going to lead it.

Again, it doesn’t seem all that likely that this particular Skrull would be the one to plot the conquering of Earth, but nothing seems off the table with this series.

What do you think? Is Major Goodner a Skrull? Is there more to this character or is she really just an Air Force Major?

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed