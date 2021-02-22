Disney+ Celebrates Black History Month With Video Highlighting Real-Life Inspirations Behind Their Characters

Disney+ has released a new YouTube video to celebrate Black History Month that highlights some of the real-life inspirations behind films in their “Celebrate Black Stories” collection.
What’s Happening:
- While most of the films are based on a true story, Pixar’s Soul and Disney’s The Princess and the Frog included a few real-life inspirations.
- Other films highlighted in the video include Remember the Titans, Hidden Figures, Safety, Ruby Bridges and Glory Road.
- Below are a few highlights from the video.
Soul:
- Writer and Co-Director Kemp Powers put parts of himself in the character of Joe Gardner, but was also inspired by his school music teacher, Dr. Peter Archer, who also served as a consultant on the film.
- Angela Bassett provided the voice for Dorothea Williams, whose portrayal was inspired by real-life jazz pianist Dorothy Donegan.
- Elements of Tiana’s personality were inspired by her voice actress, Anika Noni Rose, who also inspired the princess to be left-handed.
- For Tiana’s passion for cooking, the filmmakers drew inspiration from Leah Chase, the “Queen of Creole Cuisine.”
- Writer George Lucas met with surviving Tuskegee Airmen, an all-black air force from World War II, to inspire the fictional main characters in this film.
- Storyboard Artist David Russell is the son of one of the Tuskegee Airmen, James C. Russell.