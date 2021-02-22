Disney+ Celebrates Black History Month With Video Highlighting Real-Life Inspirations Behind Their Characters

Disney+ has released a new YouTube video to celebrate Black History Month that highlights some of the real-life inspirations behind films in their “Celebrate Black Stories” collection.

What’s Happening:

Soul:

Writer and Co-Director Kemp Powers put parts of himself in the character of Joe Gardner, but was also inspired by his school music teacher, Dr. Peter Archer, who also served as a consultant on the film.

Angela Bassett provided the voice for Dorothea Williams, whose portrayal was inspired by real-life jazz pianist Dorothy Donegan.

The Princess and the Frog:

Elements of Tiana

For Tiana’s passion for cooking, the filmmakers drew inspiration from Leah Chase, the “Queen of Creole Cuisine.”

Red Tails:

Writer George Lucas met with surviving Tuskegee Airmen, an all-black air force from World War II, to inspire the fictional main characters in this film.

Storyboard Artist David Russell is the son of one of the Tuskegee Airmen, James C. Russell.