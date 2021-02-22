The Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals Will Be at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World

The Scripps National Spelling Bee has announced its return this year with the top spellers across the United States competing on July 8 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.

The Bee is back! 🐝 The finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee will take place on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. Learn more: https://t.co/hftkuZRZ7q #spellingbee pic.twitter.com/xVUD8nxDi8 — Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) February 22, 2021

What’s Happening:

Scripps National Spelling Bee announced this morning that the finals this year will be hosted in-person at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.

This year, the preliminary, quarterfinal, and semifinal rounds will be held virtually in the weeks leading up to the finals on July 8.

Scripps has reviewed health and safety protocols with medical experts at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center to help create a safe experience.

About the Scripps National Spelling Bee:

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest and longest-running educational program. The purpose of the Scripps National Spelling Bee is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts and develop correct English usage that will help them all their lives. Visit spellingbee.com for more information about the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is administered on a not-for-profit basis by The E.W. Scripps Company.

What They’re Saying:

Adam Symson, President and CEO of The E.W. Scripps Company: “Since its beginnings nearly 100 years ago, the Scripps National Spelling Bee and its spellers have inspired audiences across the globe with a compelling combination of academic excellence and engaging entertainment. Now, as the world continues to adapt to an ongoing pandemic, Scripps is committed to reimagining the beloved competition in a way that safely allows our exceptional spellers to continue this iconic tradition on the national stage.”

You can catch the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals live on July 8, on ESPN2.