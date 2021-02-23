Judy Greer Cast as Stargirl’s Mother in Upcoming Disney+ Sequel

Judy Greer has been cast as Grace VanderWaal’s mother in the recently announced sequel to Stargirl for Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Disney has cast Judy Greer as Ana Caraway, the mother of Stargirl Caraway in the first sequel ordered for a Disney+ Stargirl .

. The news was first reported by Deadline in an exclusive reveal.

in an exclusive reveal. With the announcement comes more details about the plot, which follows Stargirl out of Mica as she moves with her mother to Los Angeles, played by Judy Greer.

While Ana (Judy Greer) works on costumes for a film, Stargirl (Grace VanderWaal) explores a bigger musical world.

Grace VanderWaal is returning as Stargirl and will write and perform original music in the sequel.

Previously announced

Ana Caraway was played by Sara Arrington in the first film and the character didn’t get much screen time, while it sounds like the character will be a lead in the sequel.