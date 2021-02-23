Judy Greer Cast as Stargirl’s Mother in Upcoming Disney+ Sequel

Judy Greer has been cast as Grace VanderWaal’s mother in the recently announced sequel to Stargirl for Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has cast Judy Greer as Ana Caraway, the mother of Stargirl Caraway in the first sequel ordered for a Disney+ original film, a follow up to Stargirl.
- The news was first reported by Deadline in an exclusive reveal.
- With the announcement comes more details about the plot, which follows Stargirl out of Mica as she moves with her mother to Los Angeles, played by Judy Greer.
- While Ana (Judy Greer) works on costumes for a film, Stargirl (Grace VanderWaal) explores a bigger musical world.
- Grace VanderWaal is returning as Stargirl and will write and perform original music in the sequel.
- Previously announced, Elijah Richardson will play Stargirl’s new love interest, her neighbor Evan who is also an aspiring writer.
- Ana Caraway was played by Sara Arrington in the first film and the character didn’t get much screen time, while it sounds like the character will be a lead in the sequel.