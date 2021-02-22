Grace VanderWaal to Return for “Stargirl” Sequel on Disney+

Disney is working on a sequel to the Disney+ Original film Stargirl, with star Grace VanderWaal returning for the musical follow-up.

What’s Happening:

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Disney+ has ordered the first sequel from one of their original films, a follow-up to Stargirl , which premiered almost a year ago on March 13th, 2020.

Grace VanderWaal will return as Stargirl Caraway in a story that follows her character out of Micah, Arizona, following the events of the first film.

VanderWaal will write new songs for the sequel along with composer Michael Penn.

Director Julia Hart returns to helm the project, who has also co-written this original story alongside Jordan Horowitz and Katherine Hahn, who wrote the adaptation for the first film.

New to the cast is Elijah Richardson, who will play a new romantic lead in Stargirl’s life.

Jerry Spinelli, who wrote the young adult novel that inspired the first film, also wrote a sequel, Love, Stargirl.

Additional roles for the Stargirl sequel are currently being cast.

No timeline has been given regarding when filming will begin or when the film will start streaming on Disney+.

