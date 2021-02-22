Grace VanderWaal to Return for “Stargirl” Sequel on Disney+

Disney is working on a sequel to the Disney+ Original film Stargirl, with star Grace VanderWaal returning for the musical follow-up.
What’s Happening:
- According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ has ordered the first sequel from one of their original films, a follow-up to Stargirl, which premiered almost a year ago on March 13th, 2020.
- Grace VanderWaal will return as Stargirl Caraway in a story that follows her character out of Micah, Arizona, following the events of the first film.
- VanderWaal will write new songs for the sequel along with composer-musician Michael Penn.
- Director Julia Hart returns to helm the project, who has also co-written this original story alongside Jordan Horowitz and Katherine Hahn, who wrote the adaptation for the first film.
- New to the cast is Elijah Richardson, who will play a new romantic lead in Stargirl’s life.
- Jerry Spinelli, who wrote the young adult novel that inspired the first film, is on board as a producer, although the plot of the film seems to be only loosely based on his own Stargirl sequel, Love, Stargirl.
- Additional roles for the Stargirl sequel are currently being cast.
- No timeline has been given regarding when filming will begin or when the film will start streaming on Disney+.
