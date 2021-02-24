“A Touch of Disney” Ticketed Event Begins March 18 at Disney California Adventure, Tickets on Sale March 4

Disneyland Resort has officially announced the name and initial dates for its upcoming ticketed event inside the Disney California Adventure theme park: “A Touch of Disney” begins Thursday, March 18 and tickets will go on sale March 4th for the first batch of dates.

What’s happening:

“A Touch of Disney” begins Thursday, March 18th at Disney California Adventure. According to Disney, the event will include “some of the world-famous food and beverages from around the resort, plus a chance to see Disney characters, shop for the latest Disney merchandise and pose at unique photo locations.”

Selections of popular foods and beverages from both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks will be available at the event, including churros, Dole Whip, and a snack-sized version of the Monte Cristo Sandwich, among others.

Operating food service locations within Disney California Adventure will include Smokejumpers Grill, Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats, Award Wieners, and Cocina Cucamonga. There will also be six seasonal marketplaces with unique themes and beginning March 11th guests will have the opportunity to make advance reservations for alfresco dining at Lamplight Lounge and Carthay Circle Lounge.

Retail locations such as the Buena Vista Street shops and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff will also be available, though no rides will be operating during the event.

Exclusive photo opportunities will be available to guests of “A Touch of Disney,” and the ticket price includes unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads of pictures taken during the experience. Characters like Mickey Mouse and friends, Mater, Lightning McQueen, Joy and Sadness may be spotted waving to guests during the event.

Tickets will cost $75 and go on sale Thursday, March 4th for the initial batch of dates (March 18 through April 5). Additional dates will then become available on a rolling basis as the event continues into the spring. Admission also includes parking at Disneyland Resort’s Mickey & Friends structure and a $25 dining card to put toward the purchase of non-alcoholic food and beverages.

Downtown Disney District will remain open seven days a week once the event begins, but DCA’s Buena Vista Street area will be folded into the “A Touch of Disney” experience and beginning March 15th will no longer available to walk-in guests as it has been since last fall.

What they’re saying:

Disney Parks Blog: “It’s time to experience some of the sights, sounds and flavors of the Disneyland Resort with A Touch of Disney, a new, limited-capacity ticketed experience that begins March 18 at Disney California Adventure park. With the health and safety of everyone in mind, A Touch of Disney will operate with limited capacity and enhanced health and safety measures in place based on guidance from health authorities, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and appropriate government agencies.”

For more information on the Disneyland Resort and to purchase tickets to “A Touch of Disney” beginning March 4th, be sure to visit the official Disneyland website.