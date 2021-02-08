Disneyland Announces Food and Beverage Event to Start in Mid-March Inside California Adventure, Bringing 1,000 Cast Members Back to Work

The Disneyland Resort has announced a new Food and Beverage paid experience coming in mid-March that will open up more areas of Disney California Adventure park and allow 1,000 Cast Members to return to work.

What’s Happening:

Ken Potrock’s Letter to Cast Members:

Dear Cast Members,

It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since we welcomed our first Guests to Disney California Adventure Park. While I’m relatively new to the Disneyland Resort, I was so excited to visit Disney California Adventure the first year and have enjoyed seeing the park evolve over the last two decades and the role it has played in creating a multi-day destination for our Guests. From the ongoing expansions and enhancements focused on bringing more Disney storytelling to the park, including Cars Land, to our upcoming mission to suit up the next generation of Super Heroes at Avengers Campus, we continue to add new and vibrant experiences for Guests to enjoy.

I’m pleased to report that Avengers Campus is making incredible progress. From the futuristic architecture, theatrical lighting, unique audio, creative food, beautiful costuming and innovative merchandise, the land will be an immersive experience that we know our Guests are going to love. And while we aren’t ready to reveal Avengers Campus to the world just yet, I am excited about another very special opportunity we have at Disney California Adventure Park that speaks to our top priorities: getting more Cast Members back to work and engaging with our Guests in different and relevant ways.

Currently planned to begin mid-March, we will debut an all-new, limited-time ticketed experience focused on our world-famous food and beverage offerings from around the resort, the latest merchandise and unique, carefully crafted entertainment experiences…all to be offered multiple days a week. With limited capacity and enhanced health and safety measures in place, Guests once again will get to step into a magical Disney environment that will provide memorable and fun experiences our Guests are craving.

Teams across the resort are currently developing this distinctly Disney experience, so there are many more details to come, but I wanted you – our Cast Members – to hear this news first. Stay tuned for the official announcement coming soon.

What I’m most thrilled about is that this initiative – along with the recent reopening of our outdoor dining on Buena Vista Street – enables us to bring about 1,000 Cast Members back to work. While that is clearly not all we want to accomplish, it’s a start. Teams are working as we speak to start recalling identified Cast in the coming weeks.

This past year has presented extraordinary challenges, but that has not curtailed in any way our ability to move forward with a spirit of optimism. Thanks to each and every one of you for your contributions to making the Disneyland Resort a place where dreamers around the world are always welcome. Stay safe and stay well.

Sincerely,

Ken

Disneyland Resort President