Marvel Teases “Black Cat #8” Cover by Pepe Larraz and 3 Pages of Interior Art by C.F. Villa from a Story That Follows Upcoming “Infinite Destinies” Event

Marvel Comics will release Black Cat #8 this summer, unveiling new cover artwork by Pepe Larraz and some interior artwork by C.F. Villa from an upcoming issue that will follow the recently announced “Infinite Destinies” crossover event.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Comics will release Black Cat #8 this summer, an exciting issue that ties into the “Infinite Destinies” crossover event that was announced on February 18th.
- Felicia Hardy, also known as the Black Cat, will get her claws on the Infinity Stones this June and the action is already unfolding in the Black Cat comics series, with issue #3 released today.
- In addition to the cover by Pepe Larraz, Marvel unveiled some interior artwork from C.F. Villa, which hasn’t been inked yet.
- Black Cat is written by Jed MacKay and the artwork isn’t far enough along in the process yet to have received any spoiler-filled speech bubbles.
- Fans can catch up on Black Cat issues 1-3 available now at comic shops and digital comic apps.
What They’re Saying:
- Editor Nick Lowe: “In the first year of BLACK CAT, Cat stole things from the most powerful heroes on Earth. This summer, she steals the most powerful things in the Universe!”
- Writer Jed MacKay: "Felicia Hardy- the BLACK CAT- gets tangled up with the INFINITY STONES, some of the most dangerous prizes in the universe. Felicia may be the most accomplished jewel thief on the planet, but when those jewels hold the power of the cosmos, it's a whole new ball game. Felicia is in a race against the others who would seek to control the stones for their own ends- like NICK FURY (and a secret someone you won’t see coming!). Who can cross the world's most dangerous men, wrangle a pack of villains hopped up on fragments of infinite power, (hopefully) get the job done and look great all the while? The BLACK CAT, that's who!”