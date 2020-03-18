New “Infinite Destinies” Comic Arc to Return the Infinity Stones to the Marvel Universe

As fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are well aware, the Infinity Stones have played a key role in some of the Marvel Universe’s most defining moments, and now they’ve returned in the hands of Marvel’s most popular new characters. The chase for the powerful Infinity Stones will play out in “Infinite Destinies,” launching this summer!

In a series of eight annuals, each installment will pair Marvel’s biggest heroes like Captain America and Iron Man with some of Marvel’s newest heroes and villains including Star, Amulet, and more.

These exciting new additions to the Marvel mythos may or may not possess one of the sought after stones — but the real question will be who will be holding them in the end, and what will it mean for the future of the Marvel Universe?

Writer Jed MacKay and artist Ibraim Roberson kick things off in “Iron Man Annual #1.”

When Iron Man learns about the strange people who kidnapped and tortured Miles Morales, he has to look into it. What he finds out about the Assessor and especially Quantum will shock him.

Writer Gerry Duggan and artist Marco Castiello will then turn the focus on the fugitive known as Overtime in “Captain America Annual #1.”

After breaking out of death row when the Time Stone chose to bond with his soul

Each annual will also contain a chapter of “Super-Spy vs. Super-Spy,” a story following Nick Fury as the Agent of Nothing and Phil Coulson as the Agent of Mephisto — two brothers-in-arms who will face off and reunite for the first time since Coulson’s death.

The Infinity Stones and their abilities have always been shrouded in mystery, but one thing is for certain: where these stones go, trouble follows.

Expect cataclysmic battles, shocking twists, and jaw dropping revelations about some of Marvel’s most promising new characters when “Infinite Destinies” begins this June.

What they’re saying: