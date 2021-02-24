Pre-Orders Now Available for “Hamilton” Funko Pop! Vinyl Figures

Do not “Throw away your shot” to collect “Angelica, Eliza (and Peggy)” and Alexander Hamilton (his name is Alexander Hamilton) and George Washington, “The pride of Mount Vernon,” and “Aaron Burr, sir” to your Funko Pop! Collection with new figures now available for pre-order.
What’s Happening:
- Funko is releasing Pop! vinyl figures based on the hit Broadway musical Hamilton, the streaming version playing exclusively on Disney+.
- Each figure retails for $10.99 and is available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth. Characters include:
- Smaller keychain versions are also included in the collection of the following characters:
- WalMart has an exclusive variant of Alexander Hamilton in a blue coat, also available for pre-order.
- Don’t “Wait for it,” pre-order your Hamilton figures today.