Highlights from Disney’s 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

by | Feb 24, 2021 2:16 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

The Walt Disney Company has released the annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report for 2020 through a 79-page PDF, viewable here. Below are a few highlights of the most recent report.

Highlights from Disney’s 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report:

  • COVID-19 Community Support Programs
    • The “Feed the Love” campaign with ABC, Freeform, FX, National Geographic, ESPN and A&E television networks helped raise $2.8 million for Feeding America.
    • Disney Theatrical’s Disney on Broadway’s 25th Anniversary Concert virtual event raised $615,000 for Broadway Cares.
    • Food and PPE from closed Disney Parks and shut down film and television productions totaling $27 million were donated to food banks and healthcare organizations.
    • $1 million from the sale of Disney branded cloth face masks were donated to MedShare along with 150,000 rain ponchos.
    • Over 100,000 N95 masks were sent to healthcare organizations in New York, California, Florida and Washington, D.C.
    • Star India helped Project Mumbai supply 150,000 PPE kits to local hospitals.
  • Social Equality Initiatives
    • Bob Chapek launched a new company-wide six pillar program to increase diversity and inclusion focusing on “Transparency, Representation, Accountability, Community, Content and Culture.”
    • Disney also formed a new CEO Diversity & Inclusion Council led by Bob Chapek and a Creative Inclusion Council led by Bob Iger, both councils co-chaired by Latondra Newton, Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity Officer.
    • $5 million was donated to nonprofit organizations that support Black communities along with commitments to the NAACP, Equal Justice Initiative, and the United Negro College Fund to deepen the company’s connections with the next generation of Black leaders.
    • Content creation groups are working to increase diversity in creative roles in front of and behind the camera in addition to telling more inclusive and authentic stories.
    • ESPN gave athletes a platform to address racial inequality during The ESPYS and the 2020 Sports Humanitarian Awards, a week-long celebration.
    • $3 million was donated by ESPN to ensure that kids from all backgrounds have the same access to sports programs.
  • Environment
    • Disney announced a goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and has reduced emissions by 50% since 2012.
    • Plans to achieve these goals include the following goals: “Localized watershed stewardship strategies; zero waste to landfill for the Company’s wholly owned and operated parks and resorts; at least 30 percent recycled plastic in products and packaging; and 90 percent diversion for construction waste for projects in the U.S. and Europe.”
    • Disney is following guidelines laid out by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change
  • Additional Contributions
    • A total of $333 million worth of cash and in-kind charitable contributions were donated in 2020 that supported programs and nonprofit organisations for kids, families and communities.
    • Through the Disney VoluntEARS program, Cast Members and Disney employees donated 321,700 hours of their time to helping their local communities.
 
 
