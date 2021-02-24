Knott’s Berry Farm To Sell Live Boysenberry Plants At Knott’s Taste Of Boysenberry Festival

A tweet from Knott’s Berry Farm has revealed that guests will be able to bring home a unique souvenir from their visit to the Taste of Boysenberry Festival, a live Boysenberry plant!
What’s Happening:
- A tweet from Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, CA has revealed that as part of their upcoming Taste of Boysenberry Festival, guests will be able to purchase a live Boysenberry Plant.
- The Boysenberry Plant will be available exclusively inside the event, retailing for $19.99 plus applicable taxes and fees.
- Knott's Taste of Boysenberry Festival will take place on select dates beginning March 5th through May 2nd. Event hours will be 12 pm to 9 pm, select Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and from 12 pm to 8 pm on Sundays. All Knott's Taste of Boysenberry Festival activities and outdoor dining will be conducted at a safe and socially distant space for families to enjoy.
- The only way to experience the limited-time food event, Knott's Taste of Boysenberry Festival, is with a tasting card purchased in advance (a tasting card is required for event entry). Regular tasting cards (ages 12+) are priced at $45 (plus tax) and will include five food tastings and Junior tasting cards (ages 3-11) are $20 (plus tax) and include three tastings. Tasting cards are date specific and must be purchased online at knotts.com or through the Knott’s Berry Farm mobile app prior to the date of visit. In order to manage proper physical distancing of guests, Knott's Taste of Boysenberry Festival tasting cards will be limited each day and may sell out.
- Guests can also shop from a wide variety of boysenberry-inspired merchandise including event apparel, kitchenware, and pre-packaged take-home sweets. In addition, you will find handmade and personalized gifts from over 20 artisan local crafters offering unique boysenberry items.
- While the theme park remains closed, the food and merchandise-focused outdoor event offers over 65 boysenberry-infused food and drink items which are included on the event tasting card.