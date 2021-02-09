Knott’s Berry Farm Presents Knott’s Taste of Boysenberry Festival, Starting March 5th

Knott’s Berry Farm welcomes spring with a new food and retail experience, the Taste of Boysenberry Festival Celebrates all things Boysenberry when it begins on March 5th.
What’s Happening:
- A new food and retail experience is blooming at Knott’s Berry Farm as it celebrates the little berry that put the park on the map, with Knott’s Taste of Boysenberry Festival.
- Guests can catch a taste of the popular springtime Boysenberry Festival, as it offers all-new boysenberry-inspired savory foods, sweet treats and refreshing drinks that can’t be found anywhere else. While the theme park remains closed, the food and merchandise-focused outdoor event offers over 80 boysenberry-infused food and drink items which are included on the event tasting card.
- Guests can choose from a lineup of tantalizing delicacies such as beer cheese soup with a boysenberry drizzle and brown butter croutons, beef tips served with creamy boysenberry mashed potatoes, and boysenberry BBQ carne asada pizza garnished with cilantro and onions, plus options for all dietary preferences. Thirst-quenching drinks include boysenberry lemonade with basil, boysenberry ICEE float with vanilla soft serve, boysenberry mint and pineapple aqua fresca and so much more.
- Guests can also shop from a wide variety of boysenberry-inspired merchandise including event apparel, kitchenware and pre-packaged take-home sweets. In addition, they will find handmade and personalized gifts from over 20 artisan local crafters offering unique boysenberry items.
- Knott's Taste of Boysenberry Festival will take place on select dates beginning March 5th through May 2nd. All Knott's Taste of Boysenberry Festival activities will be conducted at a safe and socially distant space for families to enjoy.
- The only way to experience the limited time Knott's Taste of Boysenberry Festival is with a tasting card purchased in advance at knotts.com (a tasting card is required for event entry).
- Scheduled dates are:
- 3/5-3/7
- 3/12-3/14
- 3/19-3/21
- 3/26-4/11
- 4/16-4/18
- 4/23-4/25
- 4/30-5/2
- Adult tasting cards (ages 12+) are priced at $45 (plus tax) and will include five food tastings, and junior tasting cards (ages 3-11), including three food tastings, are $20 (plus tax). Tasting cards are date specific and must be purchased online at knotts.com or through the Knott's Berry Farm mobile app prior to the date of visit. Knott's Taste of Boysenberry Festival hotel packages are also available at Knotts.com. In order to manage proper physical distancing of guests, Knott's Taste of Boysenberry Festival tasting cards will be limited each day and may sell out. Tickets go on sale to 2020 and 2021 Knott’s Season Passholders from 2/9-2/15. Tickets will be available to the general public starting 2/16.