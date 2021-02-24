Hulu Releases the Trailer for Season Two of “Solar Opposites”

Hulu has released the trailer for season two of the adult animated comedy Solar Opposites. Please be aware that the trailer has some strong language.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has released the trailer for Solar Opposites season two, taking the characters into even crazier situations.

season two, taking the characters into even crazier situations. Season two will premiere on Friday, March 26 with eight episodes on Hulu.

About “Solar Opposites”

“Co-created by Justin Roiland ( Rick & Morty ) and Mike McMahan (ex-writer's assistant on Rick & Morty ), Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth. On season two of Solar Opposites , the Solar Opposites take it bigger, funnier, and more opposite than ever before.”

is executive produced by Roiland, McMahan and Josh Bycel. The series is produced by 20th Television.