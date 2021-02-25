All The Delicious Food Offerings Coming to Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

The freshest flavors of spring, on the plate and in the glass, are showcased at Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Mar. 3 through Jul. 5, 2021.

What’s Happening:

Disney has released a full list of all the sweet and savory bites as well as refreshing sips at the over 20 festival-exclusive Outdoor Kitchens at the Taste of EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival. EPCOT

Returning is the Garden Graze, a fun food stroll highlighting five delicious offerings at the festival – all listed in the Festival Passport. Upon your Garden Graze purchase, you will receive a stamp for your Festival Passport. Once you’ve collected all five stamps, bring your Festival Passport to Pineapple Promenade Outdoor Kitchen to receive a complimentary prize exclusive to the festival. Complete the Garden Graze at your leisure, and you can even bring back your stamped Festival Passport to EPCOT at any time during the festival to complete your Garden Graze.

Also new for this year’s festival are some tasty musical morsels for your ears! Each weekend, you can enjoy a series of concerts featuring local bands from Orlando, also known as the “City Beautiful.” Friday through Monday evenings, these “City Beautiful” bands will take the stage at America Gardens Theatre to perform popular songs of yesterday and today.

Food offerings throughout the Taste of EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival include: Flavor Full Kitchen Hosted by AdventHealth (Future World West) Food Items: Grilled Baby Vegetables with Hummus Cream and Red Pepper Coulis (gluten/wheat friendly; plant-based; Garden Graze). Seared Verlasso Salmon with Farro Risotto and Micro Herbs. Strawberry Mousse with Chocolate Crisp Pearls. Beverages: Blood Orange Agua Fresca (non-alcoholic). Cookie Butter Worms and Dirt (non-alcoholic).



EPCOT Sunshine Griddle (Future World East) Food Items: Avocado Toast with Marinated Toybox Tomatoes and Fresh Goat Cheese on Toasted Ciabatta (new). Shrimp and Grits: Blackened Shrimp and Cheddar Cheese Grits with Brown Gravy and Sweet Corn Salsa. Corned Beef Brisket Hash with House-made Potato Barrels, Onions, Peppers, Cheese Curds, and a Soft-poached Egg with Tabasco Hollandaise (new). Fried Cinnamon Roll Bites with Cream Cheese Frosting and Candied Bacon (new). Beverages: Froot Loops Shake (non-alcoholic; new). Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew Cocktail with Milk, Kahlúa Rum and Coffee Liqueur, and Vanilla Vodka (new).

The Honey Bee-stro Hosted by National Honey Board (Showcase Plaza) Food Items: Tupelo Honey and Sweet Corn Spoon Bread with Jalapeños, Bacon, and House-made Whipped Honey Butter (gluten/wheat-friendly; new). Lavender Honey Mustard-marinated Chicken Flatbread with Whipped Honey-Ricotta Cheese, Marinated Vegetables, and Purple Haze Lavender Goat Cheese (new). Local Wildflower Honey-Mascarpone Cheesecake with Orange Blossom Honey Whipped Cream, Whipped Honey, Crystalized Honey, Honeycomb, Dehydrated Honey, and Fennel Pollen Meringue Kisses. Beverages: Honey-Peach Freeze in a Souvenir Spike the Bee Sipper Cup (non-alcoholic). First Magnitude Brewing Co. Honey Bee Citrus Blonde Ale, Gainesville, Fla. (new). Florida Orange Groves Winery Orange Blossom Honey Wine, St. Petersburg, Fla. Honey-Peach Freeze with Blueberry Vodka.



The Citrus Blossom (Showcase Plaza) Food Items: Meyer Lemon-poached Lobster Salad with Grapefruit-Rosé Vinaigrette, Yuzu-marinated Hearts of Palm, and Avocado-Yuzu Panna Cotta (gluten/wheat friendly; new). Citrus-braised Crispy Pork Belly with Kumquat and Carrot (new). Citrus Shortcake: Orange Chiffon Cake, Lemon Curd, Mandarins, Whipped Cream, and Citrus Crumble. Beverages: Orange-Lemon Smoothie in a Souvenir Orange Bird Sipper Cup (non-alcoholic; new). Islamorada Beer Company Coconut Key Lime Ale, Fort Pierce, Fla. First Magnitude Brewing Co. Lemon Hefeweizen, Gainesville, Fla. Playalinda Brewing Company Hibiscus Lime Ale, Titusville, Fla. (new). Orange Sunshine Wine Slushy. Beer Flight.



Refreshment Port (Showcase Plaza) Food Items: House-made Italian Sausage and Peppers Poutine (plant-based; new). Popsicle Trio: Honeydew, Raspberry-Mint, and Coconut-Lime (gluten/wheat friendly). Beverages: Starcut Ciders Cidre Colada Hard Cider, Bellaire, Mich. (new). Cutwater Bloody Mary: Ultra-premium Vodka, All-natural Tomato Juice, and a dash of Spice (new). Cutwater Whiskey Mule: Black Skimmer Bourbon with Ginger Beer, a hint of Lime, and Aromatic Bitters (new).

Pineapple Promenade (Showcase Plaza) Food Items: Spicy Hot Dog with Pineapple Chutney and Plantain Chips. Mixed Berry Buttermilk Cake. DOLE Whip® (plant-based). Beverages: Frozen Desert Violet Lemonade (non-alcoholic). DOLE Whip with Fanta® (non-alcoholic). 3 Daughters Brewing Tropical Hefe Wheat Ale, St. Petersburg, Fla. (new). Wicked Weed Brewing Fresh Pressed Wheat Ale with Mango, Pineapple, and Guava, Asheville, N.C. (new). Lexington Brewing & Distilling Company Alo’hop IPA, Lexington, Ky. (new). Playalinda Brewing Company Violet Lemonade Ale, Titusville, Fla. Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Pineapple Wine, St. Petersburg, Fla. DOLE Whip topped with Parrot Bay Coconut Rum. Pineapple Beer Flight.



Trowel & Trellis Hosted by Impossible Foods (Showcase Plaza) Food Items: Grilled Street Corn on the Cob with Savory Garlic Spread (gluten/wheat friendly; plant-based). Impossible Sausage and Kale Soup (plant-based; new). Boneless Impossible Korean Short Rib with Cilantro-Lime Rice, Danmuji Slaw, and Kimchee Mayonnaise (plant-based; Garden Graze; new). Lavender Pot de Crème with Blueberry Cake, Pink Peppercorn, and Lime Whipped Cream (plant-based; new). Beverages: Twinings of London Energize Matcha Cranberry & Lime Green Tea (non-alcoholic; new). Parish Brewing Co. Bloom Hazy IPA, Broussard, La. (new). Twinings of London Energize Matcha Cranberry & Lime Green Tea with Hanger 1 Makrut Lime Vodka served in a Mason Jar (new).

Refreshment Outpost Food Item: Pineapple Skewer with Tajin Seasoning (gluten/wheat friendly; plant-based; Garden Graze). Beverage: Islamorada Beer Company Key Lime Hibiscus Ale, Ft. Pierce, Fla. (new).



Bauernmarkt: Farmer’s Market (Germany) Food Items: Potato Pancakes with House-made Apple Sauce (gluten/wheat friendly; plant-based; Garden Graze). Potato Pancake with Caramelized Ham, Onions, and Herb Sour Cream (gluten/wheat friendly). Toasted Pretzel Bread topped with Black Forest Ham and Melted Gruyère Cheese. Warm Cheese Strudel with Mixed Berries. Beverages: M.I.A. Brewing Hugo, Doral, Fla. Bitburger Premium Pils, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. Stiegl Brewery Radler Zitrone, Salzburg, Austria. Apfelschaumwein: Sparkling Wine and Apple Liqueur. Beer Flight.

Magnolia Terrace (American Adventure) Food Items: Crawfish Étouffée with Andouille Sausage and Dirty Rice (new). Cajun-style Roasted Oysters. House-made Boudin Two Ways with Spicy Mustard. Pecan Cake with Maple Whipped Cream. Pecan Praline. Beverages: Bayou Cocktail: Bayou Spiced Rum, Coconut Rum, Fruit Punch, and Minute Maid Orange Juice (new). 81Bay Brewing Co. Orange Coriander Wheat Ale, Tampa, Fla. (new). Wicked Weed Brewing Day Light American Light Ale, Asheville, N.C. (new). Parish Brewing Co. Ghost in the Machine Double IPA, Broussard, La. Beer Flight.

Funnel Cake (American Adventure) Mini Funnel Cake topped with Lemon Cheesecake Ice Cream, Blueberries, and Powdered Sugar.



Taste of Marrakesh (Morocco) Food Items: Moroccan Seafood Couscous with Shrimp, Mussels, Olives, Preserved Lemons, and Anchovy Breadcrumbs (new). Shakshuka: Moroccan Baked Eggs in a Spiced Eggplant and Tomato Stew (new). Lemon Magdalena Cake with Fig Compote and Sangria Gel (plant-based; Garden Graze; new). Beverages: M.I.A. Beer Company Pink Hibiscus Orange Wheat Ale, Doral, Fla. (new). Maeloc Pineapple and Pear Hard Cider, Galicia, Spain (new). Sangria.

La Isla Fresca (Between Morocco and France) Food Items: Lamb Curry with Sweet Plantains and Rice (gluten/wheat friendly). Sugar Cane Shrimp Skewer with Steamed Rice and Coconut-Lime Sauce (gluten/wheat friendly). Tropical Mousse Cup: Layers of Passion Fruit Cake, Coconut Mousse, and a Tropical Fruit Glaze with Fresh Pineapple. Beverages: Tropical Freeze (non-alcoholic). Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. Hibiscus Guavacation Sour Beer, Orlando, Fla. (new). Tropical Freeze with Parrot Bay Coconut Rum.



Festival Favorites (World Showplace) Food Items: Watermelon Salad with Pickled Onions, Feta, and Balsamic Reduction (gluten/wheat friendly). Beef Brisket Burnt Ends and Smoked Pork Belly Slider with Garlic Sausage, Chorizo, Cheddar Fondue, and House-made Pickle. Fried Green Tomatoes with Blue Crab-Fennel Salad, Remoulade, and Smoked Paprika Oil. Key Lime Tart with Toasted Meringue. Beverages: Frozen Lemonade (non-alcoholic). 3 Daughters Brewing Maple Bacon Stout, St. Petersburg, Fla. Frozen Lemonade with Firefly Blackberry Moonshine.

EPCOT Farmers Feast (World Showplace) Food Items – Rotating Menu 1: Spring Onion Soup with Crispy Shallots and Micro Chive (new). Duck Confit with Carrot Purée, Roasted Root Vegetables, Rainbow Chard, and Duck Jus (gluten/wheat friendly). Off the “Beet”en Path: Profiteroles with Red Beet Mousse, Golden Beet Pastry Cream, Whipped Goat Cheese Cream, and Candied Walnuts (new). Beverages: 81Bay Brewing Co. Watermelon Mint Wheat Ale, Tampa, Fla. (new). Hibiscus Lemonade Cocktail featuring Islamorada Brewery & Distillery Hibiscus Gin (new).

Cider House (World Showplace) Food Items: House-made Potato and Cheddar Biscuit with Salmon Tartare. Dark Chocolate Raspberry Tart with Whipped Cream. Beverages: 3 Daughters Brewing Pink Lemonade Hard Cider, St. Petersburg, Fla. (new). Bold Rock Watermelon Hard Cider, Nellysford, Va. (new). Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Triple Jam Hard Cider, Armada, Mich. (new). Samuel Smith Old Brewery Pure Brewed Organic Lager, Tadcaster, UK. Snakebite: Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Triple Jam Hard Cider and Samuel Smith Old Brewery. Pure Brewed Organic Lager. Cider Flight.

Northern Bloom (Canada) Food Items: Seared Scallops with French Green Beans, Butter Potatoes, Brown Butter Vinaigrette and Apple-wood-smoked Bacon (gluten/wheat friendly). Beef Tenderloin Tips, Mushroom Bordelaise Sauce, and Whipped Potatoes with Garden Vegetables. Griddled Maple Pound Cake with Warm Peach Compote and Sweet Corn Gelato. Beverages: Maple Popcorn Shake (non-alcoholic). 81Bay Brewing Apricot with Maple Syrup, Tampa, Fla. Collective Arts Brewing Blackberry Fruit Beer, Hamilton, Ontario. Goose Island Beer Company Lost Palate Hazy IPA with Mango and Cinnamon, Chicago, Ill. (new). Maple Popcorn Shake with Tap 357 Maple Rye Whisky. Beer Flight.

Jardin de Fiestas (Mexico) Food Items: Tostada de Cochinita: Braised Pork on a Crispy Corn Tortilla with Black Beans topped with Pickled Onions, Mango-Habanero Relish, and Oregano (gluten/wheat friendly). Taco Vampiro: Braised Beef on a Corn Tortilla with Crispy Grilled Monterey Jack Cheese and Salsa Ranchera (gluten/wheat friendly). Sope de Chorizo: Plant-based Ground Chorizo on Fried Corn Dough with Black Beans and Avocado Mousse (gluten/wheat friendly; plant-based). Beverages: Passion Fruit Margarita: Corazón de Agave Blanco Tequila, Passion Fruit Purée, Lime Juice, Nixta Corn Liqueur, and a hint of smoke with a Hibiscus Flower Salt Rim. The Garden Margarita: Ojo de Tigre Mezcal, Lettuce Juice, Ancho Reyes Chile Verde Liqueur, Lime Juice, Gracias a Dios Agave Gin, and a Sprig of Thyme. Tulum Mexican Craft Beer with Floater: Artisanal Lager with Citrus notes made with Caribbean Seawater and served with an Elderflower Liqueur Floater.

Lotus House (China) Food Items: Papa Cakes: Potato Cakes filled with Shrimp and Water Chestnuts served with House-made Strawberry Sauce (new). Bon Bon Chicken Skewer with Sesame and Peanut Sauce. House-made Crab and Cheese Wontons. Beverages: “Panda” Bubble Tea: Classic Milk Tea with Black and White Boba Pearls (non-alcoholic). Jasmine Draft Beer. Marco Boba: Amaretto, Iced Coffee, Milk, and Boba. Kung Fu Punch: Vodka, Triple Sec, Mango Syrup, Orange Juice, and Soda Water. Tang Dynasty: Jose Cuervo Especial Tequila Gold, Light Rum, Strawberry Syrup, Piña Colada Mix, White Boba Pearls, and Soda Water (new).

Primavera Kitchen (Italy) Food Items: Margherita: Rustic Italian Flatbread with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella. Arancini: Sweet Sausage Fried Risotto Balls with Pomodoro Sauce. Traditional Sicilian Cannoli: Crisp Pastry filled with Sweet Ricotta, Chocolate, and Candied Orange. Beverages: Peroni Pilsner. Pinot Grigio. Chianti. Prosecco. Rosa Regale. Moscato. Italian White Sangria with Prosecco. Italian Red Sangria with Cabernet Sauvignon. Italian Margarita with Limoncello and Tequila.



Hanami (Japan) Food Items: Frushi: Strawberry, Pineapple, and Cantaloupe wrapped in Sweet Rice and Pink Soy Wrap served with Whipped Cream, Drizzled Berry Sauce, and Toasted Coconut. Shrimp and Crab with Spicy Mayonnaise and Cucumber Slices finished with Creamy Avocado and Violet Sauce (new). Soy-glazed Pork Shank with Truffle Mashed Potatoes, Crispy Lotus Flower, Garlic Chips, and Green Onion. Beverages: Sakura Zen Ale. Pineapple Sake. Blood Orange Sour with Fresh Mint (new).

