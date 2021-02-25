Hulu’s “Animaniacs” Reboot Renewed For Third Season Ahead of Second Season Debut

Before the second season has even premiered, Hulu has renewed the reboot of Steven Spielberg’s Animaniacs for a third season on the streaming service.
What’s Happening:
- Following a successful first season and practically blowing up the internet, Animaniacs has been renewed for a third, zany season on Hulu consisting of 10 episodes.
- The series garnered the most social mentions of any Hulu Original to date over its season one opening weekend proving that fans can’t get enough of watching Yakko, Wakko and Dot as they wreak havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. The second season of Animaniacs will debut later this year.
- After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Warner siblings waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot are fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain who will also return to continue their quest for world domination.
- The first season of their reboot saw hijinks in Russia, Ancient Greece, and accidentally start the French Revolution as well as get voting rights for cartoon characters. There were catchy songs, meta humor, and of course, the return of Pinky and The Brain. It is likely we’ll see more of this in the coming seasons, and hopefully the return of some favorites we haven’t seen yet, now that they’re free from the clutches of that mysterious hunter. You can read more of what we thought of the first season here.
- Hulu, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation will be joining forces again to extend the legacy of the iconic, family friendly animated series.
- Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer of the series, with Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, Amblin Television Co-Presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey also serving as executive producers. Wellesley Wild serves as showrunner and executive producer. Gabe Swarr serves as co-executive producer.
- Animaniacs is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation, and streams exclusively on Disney-owned Hulu.