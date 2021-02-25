Live Concerts Returning As Part of Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Live concerts will be returning to the Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival at the America Gardens Theater, featuring local bands and performers from Orlando as part of the “City Beautiful Bandstand” select dates during the festival running March 3rd through July 5th.

What’s Happening:

This year’s Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival has a new offering compared to some of the other “Taste of” festivals that we’ve seen so far. Concerts!

Though they aren’t the big names we’ve seen previously as part of the Garden Rocks! Or Eat to the Beat series, we love the return of live concerts to the venue, especially with different musicians than the usual standbys we’ve seen here since the park reopened.

The City Beautiful Bandstand, AKA The America Gardens Theater, is located in the American Adventure pavilion at the park.

The performers, all bands from Orlando, perform the songs of yesterday and today on Sundays, Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays only.

The bands featured are scheduled to be: EPIC! – (Pop)

Get ready for a true multi-generational "SuperBand" who continues their run of success—making appearances all over the world with their Concert Style high-energy show!

Dates: March 5 to 8 April 16 to 19 May 28 to 31 Motown in Motion

Get moving to the sounds of this power-packed, live Motown musical tribute to some of the greatest American artists of all time.

Dates: March 19 to 22 April 30 to May 3 June 11 to 14 Vintage Vinyl Band (Vintage Pop)

Drop in for a spin with this unconventional top 40 cover band that specializes in retrofitting today's hits into yesterday's sound, while weaving in classics from the American Songbook.

Dates: March 12 to 15 April 23 to 26 June 4 to 7 The Hooligans (Pop)

Rock the night away to classic tunes ranging from the British Invasion to ‘80s pop to ‘90s alternative.

Dates: March 26 to 29 May 7 to 10 June 18 to 21 The Spazmatics (‘80s Pop)

Go wild for this band that recaptures all the best of the ‘80s. Outstanding musicianship combined with creative flair and styles make for an evening of pure energy and entertainment.

Dates: April 2 to 5 May 14 to 17 June 25 to 28 Latin Ambition (Latin/Pop)

Discover why this bilingual Latin American Party Band has received accolades and honors industry-wide for over a decade—and earning their reputation by promising energy, showmanship and diversity.

Dates: April 9 to 12 May 21 to 24 July 2 to 5

