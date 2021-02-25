Live Concerts Returning As Part of Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

by | Feb 25, 2021 8:51 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Live concerts will be returning to the Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival at the America Gardens Theater, featuring local bands and performers from Orlando as part of the “City Beautiful Bandstand” select dates during the festival running March 3rd through July 5th.

What’s Happening:

  • This year’s Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival has a new offering compared to some of the other “Taste of” festivals that we’ve seen so far. Concerts!
  • Tucked away in the announcement of all the food coming to the EPCOT festival was this statement:  “Also new for this year’s festival are some tasty musical morsels for your ears! Each weekend, you can enjoy a series of concerts featuring local bands from Orlando, also known as the “City Beautiful.” Friday through Monday evenings, these “City Beautiful” bands will take the stage at America Gardens Theatre to perform popular songs of yesterday and today.”
  • Though they aren’t the big names we’ve seen previously as part of the Garden Rocks! Or Eat to the Beat series, we love the return of live concerts to the venue, especially with different musicians than the usual standbys we’ve seen here since the park reopened.
  • The City Beautiful Bandstand, AKA The America Gardens Theater, is located in the American Adventure pavilion at the park.
  • The performers, all bands from Orlando, perform the songs of yesterday and today on Sundays, Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays only.
  • The bands featured are scheduled to be:
    • EPIC! – (Pop)
      Get ready for a true multi-generational "SuperBand" who continues their run of success—making appearances all over the world with their Concert Style high-energy show!
              Dates:
      • March 5 to 8
      • April 16 to 19
      • May 28 to 31
    • Motown in Motion (Motown / R&B)
      Get moving to the sounds of this power-packed, live Motown musical tribute to some of the greatest American artists of all time.  
              Dates:
      • March 19 to 22
      • April 30 to May 3
      • June 11 to 14
    • Vintage Vinyl Band (Vintage Pop)
      Drop in for a spin with this unconventional top 40 cover band that specializes in retrofitting today's hits into yesterday's sound, while weaving in classics from the American Songbook.
              Dates:
      • March 12 to 15
      • April 23 to 26
      • June 4 to 7
    • The Hooligans (Pop)
      Rock the night away to classic tunes ranging from the British Invasion to ‘80s pop to ‘90s alternative.  
              Dates:
      • March 26 to 29
      • May 7 to 10
      • June 18 to 21
    • The Spazmatics (‘80s Pop)
      Go wild for this band that recaptures all the best of the ‘80s. Outstanding musicianship combined with creative flair and styles make for an evening of pure energy and entertainment.
              Dates:
      • April 2 to 5
      • May 14 to 17
      • June 25 to 28
    • Latin Ambition (Latin/Pop)
      Discover why this bilingual Latin American Party Band has received accolades and honors industry-wide for over a decade—and earning their reputation by promising energy, showmanship and diversity.  
              Dates:
      • April 9 to 12  
      • May 21 to 24
      • July 2 to 5

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed