“Love, Victor” Season Two Will Premiere on Hulu on June 11

The popular teen dramedy Love, Victor returns to Hulu with all 10 episodes on Friday, June 11.
- Season two picks up with a newly out-of-the-closet Victor (Michael Cimino) entering his junior year at Creekwood High. However, being out brings new challenges as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia (Rachel Naomi Hilson), and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete — all while navigating the excitement of his new relationship with Benji (George Sear).
- The film’s original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy.
About Love, Victor season one:
- “Set in the world of the 2018 groundbreaking film Love, Simon which was inspired by Becky Albertalli’s acclaimed novel, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.”
Cast:
- Michael Cimino as Victor
- Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty) as Isabel
- Nick Robinson (Love, Simon) as Narrator
- James Martinez (Army Wives) as Armando
- Isabella Ferreira (Orange is the New Black) as Pilar
- Mateo Fernandez as Adrian
- Bebe Wood (The Real O’Neals) as Lake
- George Sear (Will) as Benji
- Anthony Turpel (9-1-1) as Felix
- Mason Gooding (The Good Doctor) as Andrew