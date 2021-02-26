First of Three “DuckTales” “Chibi Tiny Tales” Shorts Debuts Ahead of Series Finale in March

Ahead of the series finale next month, the first of three Chibi Tiny Tales featuring characters from DuckTales has debuted today, taking the gang deep into a Mayan temple.

What’s Happening:

One of three new DuckTales Chibi Tiny Tales shorts has debuted and is available on DisneyXD, DisneyNOW, and the Disney Channel YouTube (above).

The short sees the gang explore a Mayan temple, setting off countless booby traps along the way as they search for a lost treasure. The minute-long short is full of sight gags and great humor.

Two more of these shorts, featuring Chibi-style versions of favorite DuckTales characters, are set to debut as we get closer to the epic 90-minute series finale

Two more of these shorts, featuring Chibi-style versions of favorite DuckTales characters, are set to debut as we get closer to the epic 90-minute series finale

