First of Three “DuckTales” “Chibi Tiny Tales” Shorts Debuts Ahead of Series Finale in March

Ahead of the series finale next month, the first of three Chibi Tiny Tales featuring characters from DuckTales has debuted today, taking the gang deep into a Mayan temple.
What’s Happening:
- One of three new DuckTales Chibi Tiny Tales shorts has debuted and is available on DisneyXD, DisneyNOW, and the Disney Channel YouTube (above).
- The short sees the gang explore a Mayan temple, setting off countless booby traps along the way as they search for a lost treasure. The minute-long short is full of sight gags and great humor.
- Two more of these shorts, featuring Chibi-style versions of favorite DuckTales characters, are set to debut as we get closer to the epic 90-minute series finale on Monday, March 15th at 7:00 PM on Disney XD and DisneyNOW.
- Based on the Emmy Award-winning series treasured by a generation of viewers, DuckTales chronicles the high-flying adventures of Duckburg’s most famous trillionaire Scrooge McDuck; his mischief-making triplet grandnephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie; temperamental nephew, Donald Duck (voiced by Disney Legend Tony Anselmo); and the trusted McDuck Manor team: big-hearted, fearless chauffeur/pilot Launchpad McQuack, no-nonsense housekeeper Mrs. Beakley and Mrs. Beakley’s granddaughter, Webby Vanderquack, resident adventurer and the triplet’s fierce friend.
What They’re Saying:
- Producers Matt Youngberg and Francisco Angone: “It has been an absolute honor to adventure along with the Duck Family for three seasons of derring-do bad and good luck tales. Ever since Carl Barks took a silly squawking duck from a funny animal cartoon and sent him looking for pirate gold, these characters have been part of a constantly evolving legacy of invention and reinvention. We set out to honor all those things that we’ve loved about DuckTales since we were kids and introduce new parts of that legacy for families around the globe. Along the way, our stellar crew, unbelievable cast and endlessly supportive fans have become a bit of a family ourselves. And it has been a great joy to solve mysteries and rewrite history alongside them.”