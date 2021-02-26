Freeform Greelights the Comedy Series “Single Drunk Female”

During Freeform’s Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour presentation they announced a new series starring Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington, and Garrick Bernard called Single Drunk Female.
What’s Happening:
- During the TCA Winter Press Tour, Freeform announced that they have greenlit the comedy series Single Drunk Female.
- Single Drunk Female was the first pilot order to come from Freeform's newly installed president Tara Duncan since she took over for Tom Ascheim.
- Single Drunk Female stars Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington, and Garrick Bernard.
- The series comes from 20th Television and is written and created by Simone Finch (The Connors), who will executive produce along with Jenni Konner (Camping, Girls), Phil Traill (Good Girls), and Nora Silver.
- Leslye Headland (Russian Doll and Star Wars: The Acolyte) directed and executive produced the pilot.
- The show will be available to stream on Hulu the day after premiering on Freeform.
About the Show:
- “After a spectacularly embarrassing public breakdown, irreverent alcoholic Samantha Fink is forced to move back home with her “Smother” to sober up and avoid jail time. But when her childhood BFF reveals surprising news, Samantha starts to learn there is a fine line between party girl and walking disaster.”