Sofia Black-D’elia Set To Star Alongside Ally Sheedy in New Freeform Pilot “Single Drunk Female”

Freeform has reportedly ordered a pilot for a 30-minute show, Single Drunk Female, starring Sofia Black-D'elia and Ally Sheedy, according to Deadline. What's Happening: Freeform has ordered a half-hour pilot of Single Drunk Female, written by Simone Finch (The Connors), and starring Sofia Black-D'Elia (Your Honor, The Mick) and Ally Sheedy (War Games, Short Circuit, The Breakfast Club)

and Phil Traill will be executive producing alongside the director of the pilot, Leslye Headland ( Single Drunk Female, produced by 20th Television, follows a 28-year-old irreverent alcoholic Samantha Fink, played by Black-D’Elia, who, after a spectacularly embarrassing public breakdown, is forced to move back home with her overbearing mother to sober up and avoid jail time. But when her childhood best friend reveals surprising news, Samantha realizes she can no longer qualify as a party girl – she’s a walking disaster. Ally Sheedy is set to play Carol, her overbearing but absent parent.

