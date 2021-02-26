Star Wars Fans Can Bid on a Floating The Child Hover Pram from Mattel, Proceeds Supporting Charity

Star Wars fans can bid on a unique hover pram made by Mattel, a clone of the one displayed at the 2020 Toy Fair in New York, which displayed the Plush of the Year winning The Child plush.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars collectors can bid credits on a unique hovering pram that holds Mattel’s The Child plush, a recreation of the one displayed at the 2020 Toy Fair in New York City.
- Mattel’s The Child plush recently won Plush of the Year at the Toy of the Year Awards (TOTY).
- The online auction will benefit ProjectArt, a charitable organization that supports the artist for K-12 students at schools in underserved communities.
- Click here to visit the eBay auction page where the bid is currently up to $5,605 as of the time of this post.
- StarWars.com published an interview with designer Michael Kadile, who reveals more details about how this hovering pram was made, which uses magnets to allow the pram to float above a base.
