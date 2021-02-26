Star Wars Fans Can Bid on a Floating The Child Hover Pram from Mattel, Proceeds Supporting Charity

Star Wars fans can bid on a unique hover pram made by Mattel, a clone of the one displayed at the 2020 Toy Fair in New York, which displayed the Plush of the Year winning The Child plush.

