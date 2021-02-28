Emmanuel Acho Takes Over for Chris Harrison on ABC’s “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose”

The Bachelor’s Chris Harrison has been replaced for After the Final Rose this season by former NFL player Emmanuel Acho.
IT’S OFFICIAL: I’ve accepted the Rose & am honored to be hosting the @bachelorabc After the Final Rose this year.
It’s been a pivotal season & this episode will be one of the most storied shows in its history. Empathy is needed and change is coming. See y’all then! 🌹 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eWBXT6Kv6J
— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 27, 2021
What’s Happening:
- After some controversial statements made by Chris Harrison, ABC has replaced the host with former NFL player and Fox Sports 1 analyst, Emmanuel Acho.
- The announcement was also made via The Bachelor’s official Twitter account.
- Acho will sit down with this season’s bachelor, Matt James, discussing the season, his final decision, and the current events surrounding the show.
- He is taking over after Harrison has been in the spotlight for statements he made during an interview where photos were shown of him at a plantation-themed college party, which has led to him announcing an indefinite hiatus on the show.
- Harrison has been the only host for the series since it first started on ABC in 2002.
You can catch The Bachelor: After the Final Rose on ABC on Monday, March 15.