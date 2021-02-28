Emmanuel Acho Takes Over for Chris Harrison on ABC’s “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose”

IT’S OFFICIAL: I’ve accepted the Rose & am honored to be hosting the @bachelorabc After the Final Rose this year.

It’s been a pivotal season & this episode will be one of the most storied shows in its history. Empathy is needed and change is coming. See y’all then! 🌹 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eWBXT6Kv6J

— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 27, 2021