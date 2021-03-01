ABC Hires Tim Story to Direct Pilot for “Queens,” a Hip-Hop Drama Starring Rapper Eve

ABC has hired Tim Story to direct and executive produce a pilot of the hip-hop drama series Queens, with Eve hired to co-star.
- According to Deadline, ABC has hired Tim Story to direct and executive produce the pilot for a hip-hop drama series called Queens
- Tim Story most recently directed Tom & Jerry for Warner Bros. in addition to 2005’s Fantastic Four and its sequel (Rise of the Silver Surfer) for 20th Century Studios.
- The pilot is written by Zahir McGhee (Scandal), who also executive produces, with a plot that follows four women, all members of a 1990’s hip hop group that reunite after years apart.
- Rapper Eve has signed on to co-star, having worked with Tim Story before in the Barbershop film series.
- Naturi Naughton was previously announced to also play a lead role in the series, having her start with the girl group 3LW (bandmates Adrienne Bailon and Kiely Williams became part of Disney’s The Cheetah Girls).
- Tim Story has hip-hop experience himself, having been a part of Ice T’s Rhyme Syndicate while he was in high school in addition to directing music videos at the start of his career.
- Queens is also executive produced by Sabrina Wind, who worked on the Disney+ original series Muppets Now.