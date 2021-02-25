ABC Adds Naturi Naughton as a Co-Lead on the Show “Queens”

Naturi Naughton has been reportedly given a co-lead spot on the new ABC show Queens.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline has reported that Naturi Naughton was been given a co-lead role in the new ABC show Queens.
- Naughton will play Jill, a founding member of the Nasty Bitches, the hip-hop group they had created back in the ‘90s. She was wild back then but is now a devout Catholic living in Montana with her husband, haunted by past secrets.
- Naughton has played Luna in the Disney Channel show Doc McStuffins but is really known for her role as Tasha St. Patrick in the series Power.
- Queens is written and directed by Zahir McGhee who has worked on series like Scandal, Private Practice, and was also a consulting producer on Stumptown.
- The show was given a pilot order back in late January.
- ABC had given a production commitment to the show back in August last year.
About “Queens”
- “Queens follows four women, estranged and out-of-touch in their 40s reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches – their ’90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.”