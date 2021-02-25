ABC Adds Naturi Naughton as a Co-Lead on the Show “Queens”

Naturi Naughton has been reportedly given a co-lead spot on the new ABC show Queens.

What’s Happening:

. Naughton will play Jill, a founding member of the Nasty Bitches, the hip-hop group they had created back in the ‘90s. She was wild back then but is now a devout Catholic living in Montana with her husband, haunted by past secrets.

Naughton has played Luna in the Disney Channel Doc McStuffins Power.

Queens is written and directed by Zahir McGhee who has worked on series like Scandal , Private Practice , and was also a consulting producer on Stumptown

About “Queens”

“Queens follows four women, estranged and out-of-touch in their 40s reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches – their ’90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.”