“Queens” by Zahir McGhee and “Epic” by Brigitte Hales Get Pilots Ordered by ABC

Deadline reports that ABC has ordered two pilots, Queens by Zahir McGhee and Epic by Brigitte Hales.

More on Queens:

From Deadline : “ Queens follows four women, estranged and out-of-touch, in their 40s reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches – their ’90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.”

: “ follows four women, estranged and out-of-touch, in their 40s reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches – their ’90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.” The show will be written and directed by Zahir McGhee who has worked on shows like Scandal , Private Practice , and was also a consulting producer on Stumptown .

, , and was also a consulting producer on . ABC had given a production commitment to the show

More on Epic:

From Deadline: “ Epic is a romantic anthology series that reinvents fairy tales for a new audience. It is set in the fairytale universe of Disney and will center on a whole new set of new heroes, villains, princes, princesses and all manner of magical beings.”

“ is a romantic anthology series that reinvents fairy tales for a new audience. It is set in the fairytale universe of Disney and will center on a whole new set of new heroes, villains, princes, princesses and all manner of magical beings.” Brigitte Hales has been a writer and executive story editor for ABC’s Once Upon a Time . She is currently writing for Disney+ Disenchanted , the sequel to the Disney film Enchanted .

. She is currently writing for the sequel to the Disney film . Epic is also being worked on by Once Upon a Time creators and executive producers Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz.

Both shows will be made under ABC Signature.