Adventures by Disney Adds Third Date for Antarctica Expedition Cruise in 2022

Disney has added a third Adventures by Disney Antarctica Expedition Cruise for February 20, 2022, due to popular demand.
What’s Happening:
- Adventures by Disney has added a third Antarctica sailing for February 20, 2022, due to the high demand shown with the two previous departure dates in December and January.
- The expedition cruise is a 12-day, 11-night sailing with PONANT.
- The 4-day/3-night Adventures by Disney Buenos Aires Escape, departing February 18, 2022, will also be available to book.
- Back in January, Adventures by Disney announced “Adventures by Disney Expedition Cruises” with voyages to Antarctica beginning in late 2021 and to the Galapagos Islands in 2022.
- Guests and Travel Agents on the waitlist for the previous expedition cruises will be contacted starting today. General bookings for those interested will start on March 4, 2021.
About the Antarctica and Patagonia Expedition Cruises:
- “Prepare for the adventure of a lifetime as you explore the infinite riches and natural beauty of the Antarctic Peninsula. Nature takes center stage and unique experiences abound as you hike through penguin colonies, search for pods of whales navigating the waters around you, and share a toast with fellow Adventurers as you glide past glaciers and ice floes. Plus, you’ll kick off your journey to the Antarctic Peninsula with explorations of the diverse landscapes and rich culture of Patagonia, also known as the "End of the World."